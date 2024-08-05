The latest transfer news and speculation around Scottish football

Celtic receive EPL approach

Brighton are the latest club to approach Celtic over a move for midfielder Matt O'Riley. Atalanta and Southampton have both failed with recent bids for the 23-year-old while Atletico Madrid had an £18m offer knocked back in January. Now, according to reports, Brighton have entered negotations with Celtic over their valuation of the Denmark international. Celtic are understood to be holding out for a fee in the region of £25m for a player they secured for just £1.5m from MK Dons in January 2022. O'Riley, who registered 37 goal contributions in 49 appearances last season, picked up his first assist of the new campaign in the opening day 4-0 win over Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Hibs bid rejected

Dundee captain Luke McCowan has emerged as a transfer target for Hibs. According to reports, the Easter Road side have submitted an offer for the 26-year-old midfielder which has been rejected by their Premiership rivals. McCowan, who scored 10 goals in 41 appearances last season as Dundee secured a top six finish, is also attracting interest from England amid reports League One Bolton have had a bid turned down. McCowan is out of contract next summer leaving Dundee with a decision to make over whether to cash in this summer or risk losing him for nothing on a pre-contract agreement in January.

Rangers star to be sold

Ianis Hagi is on his way out of Rangers after manager Philippe Clement confirmed his intention to sell the midfielder this summer. The Romania international made his first appearance of the season when he played 45 minutes for the Gers B team in a 4-3 friendly win over Middlesbrough reserves at Auchenhowie on Monday. However, the 25-year-old is not part of Clement's first-team plans and will be allowed to leave for the right price before the window closes. Speaking ahead of his side's Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv in Poland, the Rangers boss confirmed: "We had clear talks before the pre-season with his agents about that. We need to look, like I said, at a lot of things in the club about wages, how many you can have in a position with the budget we have and to get the budget to get transfers. So, it was really clear towards him that the idea was to sell him. That is what we wanted also so that is the clear situation."

Ben Doak future decided