Celtic got their the defence of the Scottish Premiership title with a commanding 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock at the weekend as Brendan Rodgers’ side started their season in the best possible fashion.

Strikes from Reo Hatate, Liam Scales, Nicolas Kuhn and Anthony Ralston sealed the win as they shot straight to the top of the league on opening weekend. They visit Hibs next and, following their 3-0 defeat to St Mirren, the free-scoring Hoops will be hoping for another victory.

Unlike rivals Rangers, Celtic’s squad has stayed largely unchanged after winning their third consecutive title year. Joe Hart has retired, while Sead Hakšabanović, Oh Hyeon-gyu and Benjamin Siegrist have departed for pastures new. Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo are the only new faces at Celtic Park, although Paulo Bernardo has now completed a permanent move from Benfica.

That said, Celtic has the highest value squad in the top, with their total squad value standing at a reported £106.8million, which is higher than rivals Hearts (£18.6million) and Hibs (£13.5million), but lower than Old Firm neighbours Rangers (£76.4million). But which player is valued the highest in the Hoops ranks?