How much is each member of Brendan Rodgers' Celtic squad worth? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic Squad Value 2024: Hoops £106.8m squad value revealed - and how it compares to Rangers, Hearts and Hibs

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 8th Aug 2024, 20:30 GMT

How much is Celtic’s squad worth - and how does it compare to Rangers, Hearts and Hibs?

Celtic got their the defence of the Scottish Premiership title with a commanding 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock at the weekend as Brendan Rodgers’ side started their season in the best possible fashion.

Strikes from Reo Hatate, Liam Scales, Nicolas Kuhn and Anthony Ralston sealed the win as they shot straight to the top of the league on opening weekend. They visit Hibs next and, following their 3-0 defeat to St Mirren, the free-scoring Hoops will be hoping for another victory.

Unlike rivals Rangers, Celtic’s squad has stayed largely unchanged after winning their third consecutive title year. Joe Hart has retired, while Sead Hakšabanović, Oh Hyeon-gyu and Benjamin Siegrist have departed for pastures new. Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo are the only new faces at Celtic Park, although Paulo Bernardo has now completed a permanent move from Benfica.

That said, Celtic has the highest value squad in the top, with their total squad value standing at a reported £106.8million, which is higher than rivals Hearts (£18.6million) and Hibs (£13.5million), but lower than Old Firm neighbours Rangers (£76.4million). But which player is valued the highest in the Hoops ranks?

Here is the value of every Celtic player, according to football statistics website Transfermarkt, ranked from lowest to highest.

1. Scott Bain - £215k

SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. Liam Shaw - £345k

SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. Adam Montgomery - £430k

SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. Viljami Sinisalo - £515k

SNS Group

Photo Sales
