How Peter Schmeichel reacted to Celtic signing son Kasper - and what he said about visits to Celtic Park

Legendary Man Utd goalkeeper was in stand for Kilmarnock victory

Kasper Schmeichel has left his ambitions open-ended after joining Celtic but attempting to overhaul his dad’s achievements isn’t among them.

Proud pop Peter was among the 60,000 crammed into Parkhead on Sunday to watch Schmeichel make his competitive debut in the 4-0 win over Kilmarnock on the opening weekend of the Premiership season.

Schmeichel admits the chance to add to his silverware haul was one of the reasons he elected to sign for Brendan Rodgers’ side and succeed long-term friend, Joe Hart, who retired after winning the double last season.

Celtic's Kasper Schmeichel at full time after the 4-0 win over Kilmarnock. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 37-year-old was part of the Leicester City miracle that saw them clinch the Premier League in 2016, and also won the FA Cup and the Championship during a decade with the Foxes. On top of that he also claimed the League Two title while out on loan at Notts County early in his career.

That all pales into relative insignificance, however, when compared to his dad who was a key part of Manchester United’s domination of English football for most of the 1990s and also won the European Championships with Denmark in 1992.

“I think I'd need to play for another 15 years to [win more medals than him],” smiled Schmeichel Jr. “But he was buzzing [about him signing for Celtic]. I think he can see himself making a lot of trips to watch games and enjoy golf days.

“He works for the American broadcasters who do the Champions League so he’s been to Celtic Park a few times, particularly on European nights, and says it’s special.”

Peter Schmeichel, father of Celtic goalkeeper Kasper, watches on from the stands during the 4-0 win over Kilmarnock. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Schmeichel is keen to experience that for himself, too. A glittering CV includes only eight games in the Champions League – when Leicester made it to the quarter-finals – and he is keen to add to that tally in the year ahead.

“I’m not the sort of guy who sets limitations because football changes so fast and all of a sudden you get an opportunity or you lose an opportunity,” he admitted. “But [playing in the Champions League again] was a dream, definitely.

“When I look back at my career, it’s probably one of the few things that I have not really accomplished what I wanted to in terms of a number of games. We had one very good season in the Champions League but we got knocked out by Atletico who got to the semi-final through a penalty that wasn’t a penalty. But I’m not bitter!”

Schmeichel has been around the block plenty in a career that recently took in stops at Nice and Anderlecht after leaving Leicester. That is something he hopes any of the lesser-experienced Celtic figures can tap into should they feel the need.

“I’m here to help,” he added. “I’m here to help the team win. I’m here to help in whatever way I can. I try to make it very clear to everyone that if they need anything - let me know. If they want anything, if they want to hear what anything was like, any kind of experience, you’ve just got to ask.