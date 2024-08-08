Scotland international Tommy Conway is closing in on a £5million move after weeks of speculation over his future at Bristol City. Cr: Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Both Rangers are Celtic are set to miss out on long-term striking target Tommy Conway after it was revealed the player was closing in on a move to the EFL Championship.

Scotland international Conway has been strongly linked to Rangers and Celtic over the last 12 month, with both Old Firm clubs keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, who scored nine goals for Bristol City in the English second tier last season.

Conway was included in Steve Clarke’s squad for Euro 2024 this summer, making his debut as a late substitute in the pre-tournament warm up clash with Finland at Hampden Park, after impressing with Scot Gemmill’s under-21 side over the past year and has saw his reputation boom since first breaking into the Bristol City first team during the 22/23 campaign.

The youngster has been missing from Bristol City’s summer schedule after being told to train with the Robins’ reserve side after stalling on a new contract at Ashton Gate. Head coach Liam Manning admitted that, while he he wanted to keep the player at the club, there appeared to be a growing realisation he saw his future elsewhere with Burnley, Hull City, Stoke City, Celtic and Rangers all heavily tipped to make a move for the player.

However, it appears to the player’s future will be decided ‘within weeks’, after Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick launched a bid of around £5million plus add-ons this week. Bristol City boss Manning admitted that while “nothing imminent” happening with Conway, there had been “some talks between clubs” over the player’s future and he expected a something to develop “in the next few weeks”.

“I’m constantly kept in the loop,” explained Manning. “But there’s so many bits and pieces, it’s hard to know what I need to know. I had a lot of chats with Tommy last year on where I thought he was at, his situation, his future. I spoke to him in the off-season where I thought the club made him a fantastic offer which he decided to decline. Then, it’s a decision. I haven’t fallen out with Tommy but anyone in the first-team changing room, anyone who’s training with us has to be all-in on the club and what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to achieve. If someone’s head is elsewhere then we can’t carry that ultimately.”

