Celtic are said to be ‘preparing’ an offer for the player who is reportedly a ‘priority’ target for Rangers.

Celtic are looking to beat Old Firm rivals Rangers to the signing of a key midfield target, according to reports in the player’s homeland.

Philippe Clement was said to have been closing in on the signing of Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri earlier in the week, and had identified the 21-year-old as a ‘priority’ target this summer. However, according to Tunisian media site Radio Mosaïque FM, Celtic are now looking to gazump the Gers to the signing of the Old Trafford youngster.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at La Liga outfit Sevilla, but played just six times for the Spanish side as he struggled to get the game time he desired. Mejbri had spent the previous season on loan at Birmingham City and was impressive in a defensive midfield role, playing 38 times in the EFL Championship that year. He has now entered the final year of his contract at Manchester United though, and is looking to leave the club permanently.

His next destination appeared destined to be Rangers, with rumours of a move to the blue side of Glasgow further amplified by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who told the Caught Offside podcast: "I think there will be some more exits (at Man Utd), for example Hannibal Mejbri will be out in the next few days. They want to sell him on a permanent transfer and there is genuine interest from Rangers.” However, the Tunisian international could now be set for a shock move to the East End of Glasgow after it was claimed the Hoops had prepared a bid for the player.