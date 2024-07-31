Celtic 'preparing' to beat Rangers to signing of EPL ace as 'alternative' O'Riley option targeted
Celtic are looking to beat Old Firm rivals Rangers to the signing of a key midfield target, according to reports in the player’s homeland.
Philippe Clement was said to have been closing in on the signing of Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri earlier in the week, and had identified the 21-year-old as a ‘priority’ target this summer. However, according to Tunisian media site Radio Mosaïque FM, Celtic are now looking to gazump the Gers to the signing of the Old Trafford youngster.
The midfielder spent last season on loan at La Liga outfit Sevilla, but played just six times for the Spanish side as he struggled to get the game time he desired. Mejbri had spent the previous season on loan at Birmingham City and was impressive in a defensive midfield role, playing 38 times in the EFL Championship that year. He has now entered the final year of his contract at Manchester United though, and is looking to leave the club permanently.
His next destination appeared destined to be Rangers, with rumours of a move to the blue side of Glasgow further amplified by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who told the Caught Offside podcast: "I think there will be some more exits (at Man Utd), for example Hannibal Mejbri will be out in the next few days. They want to sell him on a permanent transfer and there is genuine interest from Rangers.” However, the Tunisian international could now be set for a shock move to the East End of Glasgow after it was claimed the Hoops had prepared a bid for the player.
Celtic had been linked with a move for £15million rated Southampton midfielder Shea Charles earlier in the week, as they plan for life without Matt O’Riley, who has been subject of bids from both Atlanta and Southampton. However, it is thought that Rodgers has identified Mejbri as an alternative option, with the player offered a permanent move out of Old Trafford by the Scottish champions, as opposed to the loan move that Rangers had been seeking. With Manchester United currently on a tour of the US, Mejbri’s future could become clearer this week depending on whether he is included in the squad for the friendly against Real Betis on Thursday.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.