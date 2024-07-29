Here are 20 photos of Rangers fans supporting the team across pre-season. Cr: SNS Group.Here are 20 photos of Rangers fans supporting the team across pre-season. Cr: SNS Group.
20 amazing photos of Rangers fans cheering on the Gers' during their pre-season games in Berlin, Netherlands and Birmingham - gallery

By Graham Falk
Published 29th Jul 2024, 12:15 BST

Rangers fans were in fine voice during the Gers pre-season games in Berlin, Netherlands, Edinburgh and Birmingham.

Rangers’ pre-season campaign ended with a frantic 4-4 draw against Union Berlin at the weekend and now all eyes are on Tynecastle as Philippe Clement’s side gear up for the new Scottish Premiership campaign.

It was a winless summer for the Gers, as defeats to Ajax, Manchester United and Birmingham City were paired with draws against Standard Liege and Union Berlin, however, the Rangers fans remained in fine voice throughout as they cheered on the new look team.

It isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last, that Rangers fans’ will back their team in their droves, regardless of the occasion, and we’ve put together a gallery of some special photos from throughout the summer for fans to look back on.

Can you spot yourself in the photos?

The Rangers team applaud the travelling fans in Berlin.

1. Saluting the fans

The Rangers team applaud the travelling fans in Berlin. | SNS Group

Gers supporters enjoy the team's second pre-season fixture against Ajax.

2. In Wezep

Gers supporters enjoy the team's second pre-season fixture against Ajax. | SNS Group

One Rangers fan looks for a collector's item in Berlin.

3. Shirt collector

One Rangers fan looks for a collector's item in Berlin. | SNS Group

The Rangers faithful set off pyro during a Trevor Francis Memorial match against Birmingham City.

4. Lighting it up

The Rangers faithful set off pyro during a Trevor Francis Memorial match against Birmingham City. | SNS Group

