Rangers’ pre-season campaign ended with a frantic 4-4 draw against Union Berlin at the weekend and now all eyes are on Tynecastle as Philippe Clement’s side gear up for the new Scottish Premiership campaign.
It was a winless summer for the Gers, as defeats to Ajax, Manchester United and Birmingham City were paired with draws against Standard Liege and Union Berlin, however, the Rangers fans remained in fine voice throughout as they cheered on the new look team.
It isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last, that Rangers fans’ will back their team in their droves, regardless of the occasion, and we’ve put together a gallery of some special photos from throughout the summer for fans to look back on.
Can you spot yourself in the photos?