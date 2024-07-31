Rangers 'agree deal' for Connor Goldson replacement with transfer swoop for Dutch defender
Rangers have wasted no time in their search for Connor Goldson’s replacement amid reports that they have agreed a deal to sign an experienced Dutch centre-back.
Goldson ended his six-year association with the Ibrox club earlier this week after completing a move to Cypriot side Aris Limassol for an undisclosed fee. The 31-year-old has made over 300 appearances for Rangers and was a linchpin of the defence under four different managers.
But current boss Philippe Clement sanctioned his departure in order to free the squad of one of the highest wage earners in order to make way for new additions.
And the Belgian has quickly identified the player he wants to fill the Goldson void with a move for FC Twente captain Robin Pröpper already close to completion. According to Sky Sports, the 30-year-old is expected to have a medical ahead of his move to Glasgow.
The 6ft 3in centre-back has spent his entire career in the Netherlands and counts De Graafschap and Heracles Almelo among his former clubs. He has experience of playing in both the Europa League and Conference League. He is the younger brother of former Dutch international Davy Pröpper.
He will become Rangers' ninth addition this window, following Václav Černý, Hamza Igamane, Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly, Connor Barron and Oscar Cortes - who rejoined on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer - while Mohamed Diomande made his loan move permanent.
Forward Sam Lammers left Rangers in the opposite direction to join FC Twente last week for an initial fee of £2.5m.
Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, John McLaughlin and Kemar Roofe also left at the end of last season following the expiry of their contracts with Clement’s squad undergoing a major overhaul ahead of the new season, which begins with a trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts on Saturday.
