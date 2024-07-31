Rangers 'agree deal' for Connor Goldson replacement with transfer swoop for Dutch defender

FC Twente captain set for move to Ibrox

Rangers have wasted no time in their search for Connor Goldson’s replacement amid reports that they have agreed a deal to sign an experienced Dutch centre-back.

Goldson ended his six-year association with the Ibrox club earlier this week after completing a move to Cypriot side Aris Limassol for an undisclosed fee. The 31-year-old has made over 300 appearances for Rangers and was a linchpin of the defence under four different managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But current boss Philippe Clement sanctioned his departure in order to free the squad of one of the highest wage earners in order to make way for new additions.

Rangers are set to sign FC Twente captain Robin Propper. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

And the Belgian has quickly identified the player he wants to fill the Goldson void with a move for FC Twente captain Robin Pröpper already close to completion. According to Sky Sports, the 30-year-old is expected to have a medical ahead of his move to Glasgow.

The 6ft 3in centre-back has spent his entire career in the Netherlands and counts De Graafschap and Heracles Almelo among his former clubs. He has experience of playing in both the Europa League and Conference League. He is the younger brother of former Dutch international Davy Pröpper.

He will become Rangers' ninth addition this window, following Václav Černý, Hamza Igamane, Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly, Connor Barron and Oscar Cortes - who rejoined on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer - while Mohamed Diomande made his loan move permanent.

Forward Sam Lammers left Rangers in the opposite direction to join FC Twente last week for an initial fee of £2.5m.