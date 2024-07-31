Next Celtic signing has medical, Rangers 'yet to submit offer', £3m striker bid rejected - Scottish transfers
£3m bid rejected by SPFL club
In-demand Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has been denied the chance to move to Spain after the Dons rejected a £3million offer from Espanyol for the striker. The North Macedonian forward scored 16 goals at Pittodrie last season, which has alerted Italian sides Bologna and Genoa to the player, though it is Espanyol who have made the first move by lodging an official bid. The Periquitos have been left disappointed, however, after Aberdeen rejected an approach for the player, as the club continue to hold out for a fee of £6.5 million. “Let’s see,” new Dons boss Jimmy Thelin told Sky Sports when addressing Miovski’s future on Monday. “When the window is open, you never know what exactly is going to happen. You need to be ready and prepared but we need to keep our focus on what we’re doing with the players that are here and we need to try and grow as a team.”
Hibs target former striker
Hibs boss David Gray could look to bring Ukrainian striker Mykola Kukharevych back to Easter Road after placing the 23-year-old on a long list of forward targets. Gray is desperate to to add to his forward line before the transfer window slams shut and, alongside sporting director Malky Mackay, the Leith club have irons in the fire that could see them add a new striker before the Scottish Premiership opener against St Mirren on Sunday. The 23-year-old spent time at Hibs previously in 22/23, scoring five goals in 15 appearances but was affected by injury after being brought to the club by ex-manager Lee Johnson. The 6ft 4in player is currently on the books of EFL Championship side Swansea City, where he moved last summer, but has been out of favour in Wales and scored just once last season.
Old Firm duo ‘yet to submit offer’ for striker
Both Rangers and Celtic could be set to miss out on long-time striking target Tommy Conway after EFL Championship side Middlesbrough officially submitted a bid for the 21-year-old. The Scotland international is in demand after refusing to sign a new deal at Bristol City and is believed to now be available at a cut-price fee. The Robins striker is into the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate, but has been asked to train away from the first team by head coach Liam Manning while his future is decided. However, with both Glasgow giants yet to make a concrete offer for Conway, it now appears he is edging closer to a move to Teesside. Boro boss Michael Carrick sees Conway as a leading target this summer and talks are currently ongoing between the two clubs as they try to come to an agreement for a move that would suit both parties. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley are also said to be keeping tabs on the player.
Old Firm-linked defender ‘eyed’ by club
Despite links with a return to the Scottish Premiership, Scott McKenna appears to be closing in on a move to the EFL Championship, according to the Telegraph. The 6ft 2in centre-back went to the European Championships with Scotland this summer and, following his release from Nottingham Forest, admitted “he would never rule anything out” when it came to a transfer across the border. Despite playing a key role in the club’s promotion to the English Premier League in 2022, McKenna had fallen down the pecking order at the City Ground and was loaned to Danish outfit FC Copenhagen last season before he was released at the end of his deal. McKenna is said to have rejected an approach from Cardiff City recently, while Rangers and Celtic have both been loosely linked with moves for the centre-back. However, Hull City have now identified the ex-Aberdeen man as a key target for new head coach Tim Walter ahead of the new EFL Championship season.
Celtic receive Idah boost as Bernardo has medical
Hoops transfer target Adam Idah ‘will be disciplined’ by his club Norwich City after he failed to turn up to the club’s pre-season camp in Austria at the weekend. The Republic of Ireland international was outstanding on loan at Celtic Park last year, scoring nine goals in 19 appearances as he lifted a domestic double in Glasgow and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers made signing the player on a permanent deal a priority this summer. However, new Canaries Johannes Hoff Thorup has been keen to offer the 23-year-old a chance to impress at Carrow Road. Thorup was left frustrated at the weekend though when Idah missed a flight to Austria for the friendly clash with Hoffenheim and ‘went AWOL’, with Idah believed to be pushing for a move. “He is certainly making all the right noises that he wants to come back,” Celtic captain Callum McGregor admitted recently. “I think he is (on the group chat). I don’t keep on top of stuff like that. I probably should. He’s obviously sending his love on the back of last season and you saw his response after the Chelsea game. If it works for everybody, we would be delighted to get him back.” Meanwhile, Celtic are edging closer to confirming the return of Paulo Bernardo after the Benfica midfielder underwent a medical examination on Tuesday night before completing a reported £3.4million move to the club where he spent last season on loan.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.