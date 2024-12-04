Here's how Celtic's starting XI could look if the early January transfer rumours are true. Cr: Getty Images.placeholder image
Here's how Celtic's starting XI could look if the early January transfer rumours are true. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

£2m midfielder signs, Kuhn stays, goal-machine arrives; Celtic's dream XI if transfer rumours are true

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 4th Dec 2024, 11:25 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 16:50 BST

This is how Celtic’s squad could look if the transfer rumours are true as the January window approaches...

The January transfer window is now just weeks away from opening and the rumours are already hotting up across the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic twice broke their own transfer record with the £9.5million and £11million signings of Adam Idah and Arne Engels in the summer, while they also splashed £5million on American centre-back Auston Trusty during an extremely busy transfer window for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

With the club on course to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League and four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, the summer additions have proved pivotal to Celtic’s ambitions this season and they’ve already been linked with further new arrivals as they look to continue their dominance.

There will be a concern for supporters in January regarding outgoings though, with Nicolas Kuhn and Reo Hatate both linked with big money departures after their outstanding starts to the season. Will the duo head to the English Premier League like former team-mate Matt O’Riley, who joined Brighton for £26million in August?

As the weeks count down to the January transfer window, we look at what Celtic’s ideal starting XI could look like, if the early transfer rumours are true.

The Danish goalkeeper has proven more than an adequate replacement for the retired Joe Hart. Sees his contract expire in the summer, but there's an expectation that'll be extended.

1. GK: Kasper Schmeichel

The Danish goalkeeper has proven more than an adequate replacement for the retired Joe Hart. Sees his contract expire in the summer, but there's an expectation that'll be extended.

The Canadian has been outstanding this season and is arguably the best full-back in the league.

2. RB: Alistair Johnston

The Canadian has been outstanding this season and is arguably the best full-back in the league.

The deadline day signing has built a good partnership with fellow countryman Cameron Carter-Vickers. Currently keeping Liam Scales out of the team, Celtic have good depth at centre-back.

3. CB: Auston Trusty

The deadline day signing has built a good partnership with fellow countryman Cameron Carter-Vickers. Currently keeping Liam Scales out of the team, Celtic have good depth at centre-back.

One of the first names on the team sheet, Carter-Vickers is one of Celtic's best players.

4. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

One of the first names on the team sheet, Carter-Vickers is one of Celtic's best players.

