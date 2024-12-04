The January transfer window is now just weeks away from opening and the rumours are already hotting up across the Scottish Premiership.
Celtic twice broke their own transfer record with the £9.5million and £11million signings of Adam Idah and Arne Engels in the summer, while they also splashed £5million on American centre-back Auston Trusty during an extremely busy transfer window for Brendan Rodgers’ side.
With the club on course to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League and four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, the summer additions have proved pivotal to Celtic’s ambitions this season and they’ve already been linked with further new arrivals as they look to continue their dominance.
There will be a concern for supporters in January regarding outgoings though, with Nicolas Kuhn and Reo Hatate both linked with big money departures after their outstanding starts to the season. Will the duo head to the English Premier League like former team-mate Matt O’Riley, who joined Brighton for £26million in August?
As the weeks count down to the January transfer window, we look at what Celtic’s ideal starting XI could look like, if the early transfer rumours are true.