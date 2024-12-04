Aberdeen v Celtic injury news: 4 out of title clash as key duo set to miss vital game at Pittodrie

Unbeaten Celtic could move seven points clear of second-placed Aberdeen tonight as they head to Pittodrie for a vital clash in the race for the Scottish Premiership title.

Set to kick-off at 8pm, both sides have been neck and neck for the bulk of the campaign, but after Aberdeen’s defeat at St Mirren was followed by draws at Hibs and Hearts, Brendan Rodgers’ side moved four points clear of the Dons after a comfortable 5-0 victory over Ross County at Celtic Park.

While the visiting champions are expected to have almost a full squad to choose from, Jimmy Thelin’s side have a host of injury concerns ahead of the game, with two key players already confirmed as out for the game at Pittodrie.

Set to be one of the biggest fixtures in the Scottish season, The Scotsman has all the latest injury news for both sides ahead of the match:

1 . Pape Habib Gueye - Aberdeen - OUT The Senegalese forward remains out of action with a long-term injury.

2 . Odin Thiago Holm - Celtic - OUT The only Celtic player confirmed to be ruled out of tonight's big game at Aberdeen is the young Norwegian.

3 . Gavin Molloy - Aberdeen - SUSPENSION RISK The Irishman has played a major part in Aberdeen's impressive start to the campaign, but is just two bookings away from picking up a suspension.