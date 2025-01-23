Celtic secured their place in the Champions League last 16 play-offs after a dramatic late own goal saw them secure a 1-0 win against Young Boys at Celtic Park.
A crazy first half saw Kyogo Furuhashi have three goals ruled out due to a combination of offside and VAR interventions as Brendan Rodgers’ side pushed for an early opener. It looked like Arne Engels’ saved penalty from Marvin Keller just before the break was as close as they’d get to beating the struggling Swiss outfit until Loris Benito’s unlucky own goal in the 86th minute saw Celtic wrap up the three points.
A late red card for Daizen Maeda means they’ll head to Aston Villa for the final game in the League Phase without the Japanese winger, where they could still secure automatic qualification if results go their way.
Here is how The Scotsman rated each player out of ten for their display at Celtic Park: