Celtic player ratings vs Young Boys: The 'needle', 'class act', one 9, an 8 and four 7s - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 22:04 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 08:09 BST

Here’s The Scotsman’s marks out of ten for each Celtic player following the dramatic 1-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League

Celtic secured their place in the Champions League last 16 play-offs after a dramatic late own goal saw them secure a 1-0 win against Young Boys at Celtic Park.

A crazy first half saw Kyogo Furuhashi have three goals ruled out due to a combination of offside and VAR interventions as Brendan Rodgers’ side pushed for an early opener. It looked like Arne Engels’ saved penalty from Marvin Keller just before the break was as close as they’d get to beating the struggling Swiss outfit until Loris Benito’s unlucky own goal in the 86th minute saw Celtic wrap up the three points.

A late red card for Daizen Maeda means they’ll head to Aston Villa for the final game in the League Phase without the Japanese winger, where they could still secure automatic qualification if results go their way.

Here is how The Scotsman rated each player out of ten for their display at Celtic Park:

Made a strong save from Joël Monteiro after 20 minutes and has little else to do in the first-half. However, his fantastic double-save early in the second 45 proved to be pivotal in getting a result for Celtic.

1. GK: Kasper Schmeichel - 7

Made a strong save from Joël Monteiro after 20 minutes and has little else to do in the first-half. However, his fantastic double-save early in the second 45 proved to be pivotal in getting a result for Celtic. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Supported Kuhn well enough, and was strong defensively. Solid if unspectacular from the Canadian.

2. RB: Alistair Johnston - 6

Supported Kuhn well enough, and was strong defensively. Solid if unspectacular from the Canadian. | PA Photo: PA

Was forced to deal with a really tricky customer in Silvère Ganvoula M'boussy, who challenged him physically throughout. Managed to win 73% of his aerial duels against him though, and held his own.

3. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6

Was forced to deal with a really tricky customer in Silvère Ganvoula M'boussy, who challenged him physically throughout. Managed to win 73% of his aerial duels against him though, and held his own. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Dealt well with what Young Boys threw at him well enough. Unlucky with a header that cannoned off the bar from Engels superb corner.

4. CB: Auston Trusty - 6

Dealt well with what Young Boys threw at him well enough. Unlucky with a header that cannoned off the bar from Engels superb corner. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

