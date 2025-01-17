With the January transfer window now in full swing across the Scottish Premiership, champions Celtic have found themselves mentioned with a whole host of targets as the deadline edges closer as Brendan Rodgers looks to guide the Hoops to their four successive title.

The £9.5million and £11million purchases of Adam Idah and Arne Engels saw the club twice break their transfer record in the summer, and there’s no doubting that Rodgers will spend big money if he feels a player warrants it - especially with the prospect of success both domestically and in Europe.

Stephen Welsh and Odin Thiago Holm have already left the club on loan this month, and the rumours state Luis Palma and Maik Nawrocki could soon follow, leaving the club with some extra space in their squad for additions.

As the rumours continue to swirl around Lennoxtown during the January transfer window, we look at how Celtic’s dream squad and starting XI would look like should all the latest transfer rumours turn out to be true.

GK: Kasper Schmeichel The Dane was brought in during the summer in order to full the boots of the now-retired Joe Hart and has kept clean sheets in 17 of his 23 leagues matches.

RB: Alistair Johnston Has been one of Celtic's stand out performers this season, where he offers Brendan Rodgers defensive solidity combined with offensive threat down the right-hand side. Chipped in with his fair share of goals this year too.

CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers The American defender has had a price tag of £25million slapped on his amid reports of interest from Bayer Leverkusen. Celtic will hope they can fend off any potential interest in their key defender over the next two and a weeks.