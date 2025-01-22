Do Celtic qualify for Champions League knockouts if they beat Young Boys and how much will they earn

What Celtic need and the other two results to look out for

Celtic head into their biggest European match in recent history on Wednesday night with a place in the Champions league knockout stages firmly within their grasp.

Brendan Rodgers' side have enjoyed a productive campaign in UEFA's elite competition thus far, earning nine points from six matches to sit 23rd in the 36-team table. A 5-1 home victory over Slovan Bratislava got them off to a dream start, but a 7-1 hammering away at Borussia Dortmund on matchday two brought the Hoops crashing back to earth.

Celtic have recovered to claim three draws and one victory in the four matches since that disastrous night in Germany. A goalless draw away to Atalanta restored pride, while a 3-1 home win over RB Leipzig was a statement result. Back-to-back draws against Club Brugge and Dinamo Zagreb have kept Celtic in the hunt for a place in the play-off round, but there is still work to do in their remaining two fixtures to secure their spot.

Celtic will qualify for the Champions League knockouts if they defeat Young Boys and other results to go their way. | SNS Group

Next up for Celtic is the weakest and lowest-ranked side in the competition as Young Boys visit Parkhead on matchday seven. The Swiss side are bottom of the Champions League standings and are already eliminated having lost all six matches thus far with a goal difference of -19 after conceding six at home to Atalanta and five away to Stuttgart and Barcelona. Celtic go into the match as strong favourites to secure the victory that would all but guarantee a knockout play-off place before their final league match away to Aston Villa next week.

The top eight sides in the Champions League table will automatically qualify for the round of 16. Celtic would need to defeat both Young Boys and Aston Villa to have an outside chance sneaking into the top eight. The teams finishing in 9th to 24th place will compete in a two-legged play-off in order to secure their path to the last 16, with those in 9th to 16th claiming seeded status. Clubs that end the league phase in 25th place or lower will be eliminated and will also not drop into the Europa League.

A Celtic win over Young Boys would move them onto 12 points which would mathematically secure a top 24 finish unless two other results occur on Wednesday night. If both Manchester City win away at PSG, and Dinamo Zagreb win away at Arsenal, then Celtic would need to wait until next week for their play-off place to be officially confirmed. If either of those results don't happen, then Celtic would be able to rest easy ahead of their trip to Villa Park knowing the job is done with Champions League knockout football secured for the first time since 2013.

Brendan Rodgers hopes to lead Celtic into the Champions League knockouts for the first time since 2013. | AFP via Getty Images

Should Celtic draw against Young Boys, they would be left on 10 points with a zero goal difference. It could leave Celtic needing to avoid defeat at Villa Park to be certain of their place in the next round, with goal difference likely determine whether 10 points is enough to secure 24th place.

Aside from qualification, a victory over Young Boys would also be worth a significant amount to Celtic in terms of prize money. Not only would they net the usual €2.1million win bonus, they would also bank an additional payment for finishing inside the top 24 which could make the match worth around €6.5m to the Scottish champions.