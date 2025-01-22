What channel is Celtic v Young Boys? TV and live stream details for huge Champions League clash
Celtic return to Champions League action on Wednesday night as they host Young Boys in a high stakes showdown.
After collecting nine points from their opening six fixtures, Celtic can all but guarantee their place in the knockout stages if they defeat the Swiss side at a sold-out Parkhead on matchday seven.
It has been 12 years since Celtic reached the last 16 but victory over the Swiss side could seal progress to the play-offs with a game to spare and possibly even give them an outside chance of sneaking into the top eight when they travel to Aston Villa the following week.
Celtic are currently 23rd in the standings, sandwiched between the underperforming duo of Real Madrid and Manchester City, while Young Boys are bottom of the 36-team table having lost all six matches to date, scoring just three goals and conceding 22.
Failure to overcome the lowest-ranked side in the competition on home soil would be a major setback and almost certainly leave Celtic requiring a positive result from Villa Park to avoid elimination.
Celtic v Young Boys match details
The Champions League fixture takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm.
Celtic v Young Boys TV channel
The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 3 with coverage starting at 7pm.
Celtic v Young Boys live stream
TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live here and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.
Celtic v Young Boys team news
Celtic will have almost a full squad to choose with only winger James Forrest unavailable due to a foot injury.
Norwegian Rohit Saggi is the match referee with Marco di Bello of Italy on VAR duty.
Celtic 31/100, Draw 11/2, Young Boys 10/1 - via oddschecker.com.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.