Rangers will bid to secure a last 16 spot in the Europa League as they welcome Union Saint-Gilloise to Ibrox on Thursday night (kick off: 8pm).

Philippe Clement’s side have performed admirably in Europe this season despite their struggles domestically and have already have at least a berth in the playoffs. However, their late 2-1 defeat at Manchester United last week saw them fall to 13th in the Europa League table, and has damaged their chances of a top-eight finish.

With 11 points already gained from their opening seven League Phase games, Rangers require a win against Union Saint-Gilloise, alongside other results to their way on Thursday, in order to negate the need for a two-legged playoff to make the last 16 on the competition. However, the task of Belgian boss Clement has a real selection headache heading into the game, with up to 13 players missing due to injury or ineligibility.

Their visitors Union Saint-Gilloise have problems of their own too, with injuries and suspensions piling up as they themselves look to secure a top eight spot.

Ahead of the match at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all early team news:

1 . Christian Burgess - Union SG - SUSPENDED The English defender was sent off in the club's last Europa League game and will be suspended for the visit to Ibrox. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Rabbi Matondo - Rangers - INELIGIBLE The Welsh winger is reportedly nearing a move away from Rangers, but is ineligible for the game anyway due to not being included in the Gers' Europa League squad. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Ridvan Yilmaz - Rangers - DOUBT The Turkish full-back picked up an injury against Manchester United last week, and subsequently missed the weekend win at Dundee United. He's a doubt for the clash with Union Saint-Gilloise, as it stands. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales