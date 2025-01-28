Rangers will bid to secure a last 16 spot in the Europa League as they welcome Union Saint-Gilloise to Ibrox on Thursday night (kick off: 8pm).
Philippe Clement’s side have performed admirably in Europe this season despite their struggles domestically and have already have at least a berth in the playoffs. However, their late 2-1 defeat at Manchester United last week saw them fall to 13th in the Europa League table, and has damaged their chances of a top-eight finish.
With 11 points already gained from their opening seven League Phase games, Rangers require a win against Union Saint-Gilloise, alongside other results to their way on Thursday, in order to negate the need for a two-legged playoff to make the last 16 on the competition. However, the task of Belgian boss Clement has a real selection headache heading into the game, with up to 13 players missing due to injury or ineligibility.
Their visitors Union Saint-Gilloise have problems of their own too, with injuries and suspensions piling up as they themselves look to secure a top eight spot.
Ahead of the match at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all early team news: