Rangers' £12m man opens up on huge media pressure, price tag and who was 'cool' player

Norwegian remains Ibrox club’s record signing

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers striker Tore Andre Flo says that his £12 million price-tag was a “heavy” burden during his career at Ibrox and that media chat on his fee made it difficult for him to perform at the highest level.

Norwegian striker Flo joined Rangers in 2000 from English Premier League outfit Chelsea in a £12 million move, which remains Rangers’ record fee for an incoming transfer. Flo scored 38 goals in 72 games for the Glasgow giants before moving to Sunderland two years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flo, now 51 and managing back in Norway with Sogndal, opened up on his time at Rangers and what the £12m fee did for his time in Scottish football.

Tore Andre Flo struggled despite scoring 38 goals for Rangers. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

He said: “It was heavy, I have to admit that. I didn't think about it in that way when I went there, and to be honest, I didn't feel the pressure that much from the supporters or the club. It was more the media, it was the only thing they wanted to talk about.

“If I scored two goals that was not enough because you cost that much money. It never stopped, that price tag was over my shoulders all the time, in good periods or in bad periods they wouldn't stop writing about the price tag.

“We came second and you can't come second if you play for Rangers, but what a club. What a lively city and the atmosphere of the games was unbelievable up there, so it was a great place to play football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think I would have been considered to be a great success if I cost a fourth of what I actually did. The price tag made it a lot more difficult. I wish I could have played there not having that over my shoulders then it would have been a bit different. I think my goal record is okay.

“It was great fun being at Rangers but two things I would have changed are obviously the price tag, and I wish we’d won the league.”

Flo continues to keep tabs on Rangers back in homeland and he continued: “They won a league in the last few years but still they are a bit behind Celtic. I'm not completely aware of the situation financially, but from what I've heard it's under control.

“They're building up the team again and hopefully they can come back to where they were because that was a very successful club and it still is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tore Andre Flo was at Rangers between 2000 and 2002. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

“They're up there fighting to win the league again every season and that's really important for Scottish Football because it was a very competitive league, maybe a bit more before than it is at the moment, but they're getting there again and I really hope that they'll stay up there.”

When asked about who he felt was the best player at Rangers during his time there, Flo added in an interview with Footy Accumulators: “There were some great players in my time there. Dick Advocaat was the manager and he brought some players from Holland. The player I want to mention is Michael Mols. He played for the national team of the Netherlands as well, and what was special about him was the turn. He turned the best way that I've ever seen a player do.