It is set to be a busy end to the January transfer window for Celtic, with the £10million departure of Kyogo Furuhashi meaning Brendan Rodgers will likely be forced in the market in order to recruit a replacement.

While Furuhashi’s sale has been offset by the exciting news of Jota’s arrival in the opposite direction, it does leave the Scottish champions with just Adam Idah to call on in the forward positions as they look to secure a domestic treble, and make the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The transfer rumours have already began to swirl around Celtic Park since the news of the popular Japanese’s forward’s exit, but which players could they look target in order to plug a big gap in their squad?

Here we look at 10 strikers Celtic could look to sign in the final week of the transfer window, in order to replace Kyogo Furuhashi.

Odsonne Édouard - Crystal Palace The ex-Celtic forward has had a disastrous few months on loan at Leicester City, starting just once for the Foxes and he continues to be left on the sidelines. A big favourite during his time in Glasgow, the French forward signed for Crystal Palace in £14million, but now appears unwanted by his parent club. There's interest from the MLS , but could Celtic swoop in and bring him back to the club at a bargain price?

Bojan Miovski - Girona The ex-Aberdeen hitman departed Pittodrie in order to make a big money move to Girona in the summer, but has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the La Liga's sides starting XI and has scored just twice for the club. Would he fancy a quick return to Scotland? Celtic were reported to have interest in the player in the summer, so a move is feasible should they choose to return with an offer.

Jamie Vardy - Leicester City While less likely due to his age and current club status, the ex-England international has been suggested that Leicester City's Vardy could be on Celtic's shopping list. Vardy's experience and goal-scoring record could make him a valuable short-term option.