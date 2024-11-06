Three takeaways from Celtic’s 3-1 win over RB Leipzig

Raised Celtic expectations

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers tried to keep a lid on expectations surrounding his team in the aftermath of defeating RB Leipzig, borrowing the “we stay humble” line from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin when he was asked about progression from the Champions League.

However, with the team sitting on seven points after four matches, and games against Club Brugge (h), Dinamo Zagreb (a), Young Boys (h) and Aston Villa (a) to come, landing a place in the top 24 appears only one victory away. That would guarantee a play-off position.

Should Celtic be aiming higher? Finishing in the top 8 felt like a preposterous notion after the 7-1 defeat in Dortmund on October 1, but on current form, it’s not beyond Celtic to defeat Club Brugge, Dinamo and Young Boys, three “weaker” teams on paper. That would put them in a very strong position going into Celtic’s final match at Villa Park.

Rodgers may not approve of such ambition, but talk of this feat is merited. Celtic have the same number of points as Manchester City after four matches. It’s time to set the bar high.

Celtic's players put on a show against RB Leipzig. | SNS Group

Hungry eyes

On the eve of this match, a transfer rumour emanated from the German press that Celtic’s in-form forward Nicolas Kuhn is being monitored by clubs in England.

It felt a little naughty of such speculation to emerge on the eve of playing Leipzig, Kuhn’s former club. After all, they desperately needed a win. Whether the tales from Sky Sports Germany have substance or are just agent talk, they didn’t put Kuhn off. He scored two goals and tormented left-back Benjamin Hendrichs.

Celtic’s Champions League exploits are going to attract attention from some of Europe’s big clubs. Performing at this stage does that. Kuhn’s first goal will be on TV screens all over the continent. Nine goals and ten assists this term are frighteningly good figures. Scouts will be keeping a firm eye on him.

However, it is another Celtic player who will surely attract bids soon. Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate has been monitored for some time by clubs in Germany and England. There was no prospect of the Parkhead hierarchy listening to offers last summer when Matt O’Riley was being sold. Celtic very rarely let two assets go in the same window.

But approaching his third year at Celtic, Hatate’s stock is now at its highest. He is fully fit and once again his dynamism and drive in midfield stood out, scoring the third goal against Leipzig. Rodgers rightly lauded him afterwards. Should he keep up this level between now and January - and there is no reason why not - then Rodgers may have a fight on his hands to keep him. He is another player that could land close to the £20 million mark.

There was a moment for the flood victims of Valencia. | SNS Group

No pyro - but unnecessary chant

Celtic fans got the message. The fireworks were kept to the Bonfire Night parties raging all over Glasgow and beyond. Another pyro display akin to Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final would have incurred a sanction from UEFA. The club asked for good behaviour and in that regard, the fans listened.

A couple of supporters didn’t get the message, though, when asked to observe a minute’s silence for the flood victims in the Spanish city of Valencia. “What about the kids in Palestine,” was shouted out from the crowd. That particular heckler was booed by some of his fellow fans, before a loud shout of “Free Palestine” came from the North Stand. Referee Benoit Bastien halted the tribute early.