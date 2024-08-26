Celtic close in on 20y/o prospect, Rangers unlock key to new deals, Scotland stars on move - Scottish transfers
Celtic line up left-back
Celtic are closing in on a loan deal for Barcelona left-back Alex Valle as the reigning Premiership champions strengthen their squad ahead of Friday's deadline. Manager Brendan Rodgers has been looking all summer for another left-back to compete with current first choice Greg Taylor and according to The Scottish Sun, the Spain Under-21 cap will jet in on a season-long loan.
Valle is highly regarded by Barcelona and is expected to pen a new contract with the Catalans before moving to Scotland for the 2024/25 campaign. Celtic had targeted Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno earlier in the summer and Rodgers, who said on Sunday that it is the club's "duty" to bring in reinforcements, will be pleased to add more depth to that area of the team.
Midfielder Matt O'Riley is expected to seal his move to Brighton in the next 48 hours, which should free up additional funds for Rodgers to spend. They have also been linked with Sheffield United's left-sided defender Auston Trusty, FC Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels and LAFC playmaker Mateusz Bogusz recently.
Davies joins Birmingham City
Rangers defender Ben Davies has joined Birmingham City for the rest of the 2024/25 season. The left-sided centre-half has been a bit-part player under Philippe Clement and his move allows the Ibrox club to free up wages for further new additions, with the Belgian desperate to bring in more of his own players.
A post from Rangers on X read: "#RangersFC can confirm defender Ben Davies has joined @BCFC on loan until the end of the season subject to international clearance. Everyone at Rangers wishes Ben well for the campaign."
Davies is one of the top earners at Rangers and with Clement admitting that he needs to move players off the wage bill before bringing new ones in, the club are now expected to ramp up their interest in targets. They also hope to find buyers for playmakers Todd Cantwell and Ianis Hagi, who are not part of the first-team picture and remain available for transfer.
Napoli want Scottish duo
Napoli remain keen to add two Scotland internationalists ahead of Friday's deadline, with talks ongoing over the potential signings of Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour. The Serie A side have agreed fees with Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively for the two midfielders, but need to agree personal terms and conduct medicals.
Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna spent last week in England trying to broker deals to strengthen a team that finished tenth in the league last season. McTominay and Gilmour are viewed as first-team players under manager Antonio Conte as they bid to challenge for Champions League places once again.
Both Scots featured during the weekend as subs for their teams and it remains to be seen whether Napoli can get deals for both players over the line.
Cooper eyeing new club
Scotland defender Liam Cooper is closing in on a move to Hull City, according to reports. The 32-year-old centre-half is a free agent after leaving Leeds United this summer, but appears set to stay in the English Championship with the Tigers.
Cooper was part of the Scotland squad at this summer's European Championships and will hope to remain part of manager Steve Clarke's plans when the next pool of players is unveiled for next month's Nations League matches against Poland and Portugal.
