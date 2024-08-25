Dane is on cusp of sealing move to Brighton

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that midfielder Matt O’Riley is on the verge of joining Brighton and Hove Albion.

The two clubs agreed a fee earlier this week, believed to be in the region of £25 million plus add-ons, and the 23-year-old playmaker travelling south on Saturday to undergo his medical and finalise personal terms. The transfer is likely to be the most expensive outgoing from a Scottish club.

O’Riley was absent from the Celtic squad to face St Mirren on Sunday in Paisley, with Paulo Bernardo taking his place in the starting XI. Celtic are now set to go back into the transfer market to replenish their midfield ahead of the window closing on Friday at 11pm.

"He'll be down in Brighton, completing his medical so we expect that to go through over the course of the next couple of days,” confirmed Rodgers. "If a player leaves here, you pay for the player and not necessarily the league. The club have done great in terms of a business perspective, of course.

Matt O'Riley is heading for a Celtic exit. | SNS Group

"From a footballing perspective, you're always sad to lose a top player. He's been absolutely magnificent in this last year. Pleased for Matt in terms of he gets a move to the Premier League and, for us, we continue to push on and that's the model of the club."

On possible incomings, Rodgers added: "Ideal scenario is we wouldn't be having to do so much business in the last week, however there's still that time for us to do something and improve the squad.