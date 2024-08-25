Napoli and Old Trafford outfit ‘agree fee’ after intense negotiations

Scott McTominay has moved closer to the Manchester United exit door after the Old Trafford club reportedly agreed a £25 million fee with Napoli for his transfer to the Serie A club.

The future of the Scotland midfielder has come under intense scrutiny this summer, with Fulham Athletic and Galatasaray also linked with the 27-year-old. However, following intense negotiations between Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna this week with the Man Utd hierarchy, it is being reported that the two outfits have agreed on a deal and now it is down to McTominay to thrash out personal terms with the Italians.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott McTominay will now negotiate personal terms with Napoli. | SNS Group / SFA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McTominay has spent his whole career at Manchester United, but has struggled to pin down a first-team place under current manager Erik ten Hag. Capped 52 times by Scotland, he is entering the final year of his contract at the English Premier League club and with the Old Trafford board keen to raise funds, they want to cash in on one of their more sellable - and dispensable - assets.

United do hold an option to trigger a one-year extension on McTominay's existing contract, but they need to stay on the right side of financial fair play rules following big-money summer arrivals such as Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee. They also hope to sign PSG holding midfielder Manuel Ugarte before the transfer window closes on Friday at 11pm.