Celtic's Alistair Johnston celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 over Dundee. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic rely on bench to claim 2-0 win over Dundee

When you want to make a breakthrough, who you going to call? Alistair Johnston was an unlikely scorer once again, the Canadian international striking for the second time in successive games to put Celtic on the way to a not-always straightforward 2-0 win over Dundee.

The full-back had only been on the pitch for a matter of minutes before he was in the right place at the right time to turn in Hyunjun Yang’s deflected cross on the hour mark. It was a quick return after Brendan Rodgers had signalled for his A-team. Johnston was one of three players – Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda were the others - brought on just ten minutes into the second half where the Celtic manager had been treated to more of the same from his side. There was certainly more wastefulness, Kyogo Furuhashi being one of the chief culprits. But returning Dundee ‘keeper Jon McCracken was also busy making a point. One save from the Japanese striker was breathtaking.

McCracken could not do anything about Johnston’s opener, nor could he be expected to stop a penalty from Arne Engels just four minutes later after Antonio Portales had bundled Kyogo to the ground before seeing the on-field penalty decision ratified by a VAR check. Engels made no mistake.

Suddenly everything felt a bit brighter around Parkhead although perhaps the most telling reaction of the evening was not because of anything that happened on the pitch. News of a late Aberdeen goal against Rangers was greeted with enthusiasm by home fans, even if it meant their team sharing the lead of the Premiership with the Pittodrie side.

It was all sweetness and light at the end. Things had begun to sour towards the end of the first half, most notably when Luis Palma allowed the ball to run out of play on the main stand side of the pitch. An almighty cacophony of jeers greeted this mistake from a player who was otherwise one of Celtic’s better performers. Moments later the half-time whistle blew and somehow Dundee were clinging to a 0-0 draw at a venue where they hadn’t won since two goals from the late Fabian Caballero as far back as 2001.

At half-time the last time they were here in February they were trailing 6-0. Hopes were understandably high among Celtic fans that they might see some goals. Despite the hosts' domination, despite their ball possession, it was remarkable that Celtic ‘keeper Kasper Schmeichel was forced to extend himself to a greater degree in the first half than opposite number McCracken.

It was just one save but it was a good one, low to the Dane's right from a Portales snapshot after Fin Robertson’s free kick just two minutes in. Normal service was resumed thereafter.

It might well have been 6-0 at the interval here again except Celtic had not brought their shooting boots. That was most notable in the case of Kyogo, who was first thwarted by a good block from McCracken and then managed to roll the ball past the ‘keeper’s far post when he had only had to pick his spot.