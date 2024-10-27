Motherwell boss reveals frustration over 'harsh' red card and 'fortuitious' Celtic opener

VAR decision rubs salt in Motherwell wounds

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell expressed frustration over what he felt was a "harsh" red card for defender Liam Gordon in the final seconds of the 3-0 defeat by Celtic at Fir Park.

Gordon was sent off in stoppage time following a VAR review after initially receiving a booking from referee David Dickinson for a challenge on Celtic substitute Adam Idah. Video replays showed that the Motherwell player’s studs were up as he caught the striker on the back of the ankle but Kettlewell was of the opinion that a yellow card was sufficient punishment.

"I just feel it's so harsh to give the red card," he said. "I think at the time the referee has a look at it, he can see that Liam has made contact with the Celtic attacker, but the first thing you see on a screen is still images and it looks bad, of course. I spoke to the referee after it in a calm fashion just to ask what he saw in the challenge. He spoke about hinging the Celtic player's ankle but my counter-argument to that is you’re talking about Liam Gordon at full stretch not really with any force whatsoever trying to get a toe-end on the ball.

"I acknowledge he doesn't get that toe-end on the ball which I thought he did at the time but I don't think he's come in with any reckless intent or trying to injure the Celtic player. We can look at these things a million times on the screen. I think the referee got it right at the time when he awards Celtic the foul and gave a yellow card. I don't know how many times we need to look at that to try and determine and find a way that it's a red card. There will be a number of other people who will think it's a red card. I'm only giving my view. If that was a tackle on one of my players am I screaming and shouting for a red card? Absolutely not."

Motherwell's Liam Gordon is shown a red card for his challenge on Celtic's Adam Idah after a VAR check. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Kettlewell revealed Motherwell will now weigh up whether to appeal the decision that, as it stands, will rule Gordon out of next Sunday's League Cup semi-final against Rangers. The Steelmen hit the woodwork twice in the opening 10 minutes through Lennon Miller and Kettlewell rued his side's failure to make the most of their positive start.

"Real disappointment with the end result, but I felt that we started the game incredibly well," he said. "I thought the first quarter of the game we were excellent, carved out a number of good opportunities, hit the woodwork a couple of times, and looked pretty comfortable. I felt we limited Celtic to very little in the first half, there wasn't much for Aston Oxborough to do, there was nothing last ditch, just a couple of good cover challenges.

