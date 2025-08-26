Celtic's Daizen Maeda, centre, controls the ball while Kairat's Aleksandr Martynovich, left, and Yerkin Tapalov chase him.placeholder image
Celtic's Daizen Maeda, centre, controls the ball while Kairat's Aleksandr Martynovich, left, and Yerkin Tapalov chase him. | AP

Celtic player ratings after horror night in Kazakhstan: One 7/10, soldier, fitting fall guy and plenty 3s

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Published 26th Aug 2025, 20:35 BST

Marks out of ten for the Celtic players involved in their dramatic Champions League play-off second leg in Kazakhstan

Celtic are out of the Champions League after lost their play-off round tie against Kairat Almaty on penalties.

Brendan Rodgers’ men travelled 3500 miles east to Asia following a goalless first leg in Glasgow knowing that the pressure was on to defeat their Kazakh foes.

However, they were unable to break down stubborn opponents in Almaty and after another goalless draw, they were forced to endure a penalty shoot-out.

And just like in the Scottish Cup final back in May, Celtic came up short. Adam Idah, Luke McCowan and Daizen Maeda missed from the spot and they crashed into the Europa League.

We give each player a mark out of ten for their performances in Kazakhstan.

Did all that was asked of him and had no chance with penalties in the shootout. 6

1. Kasper Schmeichel

Did all that was asked of him and had no chance with penalties in the shootout. 6 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Very solid defensively and ran up and down his flank all night. Soldiered on in pain after a second-half knock before making way for Donovan on 105 minutes. 6

2. Anthony Ralston

Very solid defensively and ran up and down his flank all night. Soldiered on in pain after a second-half knock before making way for Donovan on 105 minutes. 6 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Was Celtic's security blanket on an awkward night in Almaty. Mopped up pretty much everything that came his way. 7

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers

Was Celtic's security blanket on an awkward night in Almaty. Mopped up pretty much everything that came his way. 7 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Defended stoutly alongside Carter-Vickers. 6

4. Liam Scales

Defended stoutly alongside Carter-Vickers. 6 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish Premiership
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice