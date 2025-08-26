Celtic are out of the Champions League after lost their play-off round tie against Kairat Almaty on penalties.

Brendan Rodgers’ men travelled 3500 miles east to Asia following a goalless first leg in Glasgow knowing that the pressure was on to defeat their Kazakh foes.

However, they were unable to break down stubborn opponents in Almaty and after another goalless draw, they were forced to endure a penalty shoot-out.

And just like in the Scottish Cup final back in May, Celtic came up short. Adam Idah, Luke McCowan and Daizen Maeda missed from the spot and they crashed into the Europa League.

We give each player a mark out of ten for their performances in Kazakhstan.

1 . Kasper Schmeichel Did all that was asked of him and had no chance with penalties in the shootout. 6 | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Anthony Ralston Very solid defensively and ran up and down his flank all night. Soldiered on in pain after a second-half knock before making way for Donovan on 105 minutes. 6 | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers Was Celtic's security blanket on an awkward night in Almaty. Mopped up pretty much everything that came his way. 7 | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Liam Scales Defended stoutly alongside Carter-Vickers. 6 | SNS Group Photo Sales