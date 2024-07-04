Here are 23 of Celtic's most famous celebrity fans. Cr: Getty Images.Here are 23 of Celtic's most famous celebrity fans. Cr: Getty Images.
The 23 most famous Celtic fans - including stars from TV, film and music

By Graham Falk
Published 4th Jul 2024, 07:45 BST

Which celebrities support Celtic? Here are 23 of their most famous fans.

They are one of Europe’s most loved football clubs, so there’s no shortage of famous faces that have sworn their allegiances to Celtic.

TV icons to film stars and some of the world’s most loved musicians, the Hoops can count a number of celebrities as part of their fan base. Over the years, there have been a number of big names publicly declared their support of the famous Glasgow club.

Here, we take a look at 23 famous faces who support Celtic.

The Canadian actor and star of 'This Is The End' is a massive fan of the Hoops and has been since the early 2000s. He even co-produced a documentary detailing his journey towards falling in love with the club.

1. Jay Baruchel - Actor

The Canadian actor and star of 'This Is The End' is a massive fan of the Hoops and has been since the early 2000s. He even co-produced a documentary detailing his journey towards falling in love with the club. | ScreenshotPhoto: Screenshot

One of the world's most famous stand-up comedians, Bridges is a lifelong Hoops supporter.

2. Kevin Bridges - Comedian

One of the world's most famous stand-up comedians, Bridges is a lifelong Hoops supporter. | ScreenshotPhoto: Screenshot

The chart topping singer songwriter has openly admitted he is a huge Celtic fans and even invited a number of Hoops stars to appear in the video for his hit song 'Bruises' from his debut album.

3. Lewis Capaldi - Musician

The chart topping singer songwriter has openly admitted he is a huge Celtic fans and even invited a number of Hoops stars to appear in the video for his hit song 'Bruises' from his debut album. | Photo: Third PartyPhoto: Photo: Third Party

One of the world's most loved artists, the 'Young and Beautiful' singer attended games at Celtic Park while she was dating Glaswegian Barrie-James O'Neill.

4. Lana Del Rey - Musician

One of the world's most loved artists, the 'Young and Beautiful' singer attended games at Celtic Park while she was dating Glaswegian Barrie-James O'Neill. | Getty Images for The Recording APhoto: Getty Images for The Recording A

