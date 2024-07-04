They are one of Europe’s most loved football clubs, so there’s no shortage of famous faces that have sworn their allegiances to Celtic.
TV icons to film stars and some of the world’s most loved musicians, the Hoops can count a number of celebrities as part of their fan base. Over the years, there have been a number of big names publicly declared their support of the famous Glasgow club.
Here, we take a look at 23 famous faces who support Celtic.
1. Jay Baruchel - Actor
The Canadian actor and star of 'This Is The End' is a massive fan of the Hoops and has been since the early 2000s. He even co-produced a documentary detailing his journey towards falling in love with the club.
2. Kevin Bridges - Comedian
One of the world's most famous stand-up comedians, Bridges is a lifelong Hoops supporter.
3. Lewis Capaldi - Musician
The chart topping singer songwriter has openly admitted he is a huge Celtic fans and even invited a number of Hoops stars to appear in the video for his hit song 'Bruises' from his debut album.
4. Lana Del Rey - Musician
One of the world's most loved artists, the 'Young and Beautiful' singer attended games at Celtic Park while she was dating Glaswegian Barrie-James O'Neill.