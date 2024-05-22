Scotland Euro 2024 squad verdict: 800 caps, curious Celtic case, the eyebrow-raiser and areas for concern

Key takeaways as Steve Clarke names his 28-man provisional squad

It might not have been the manager's chosen method of relaying the identity of 28 players who now stand a very good chance of representing Scotland at a major finals, some for the first time.

Steve Clarke isn't big on razzamatazz. He certainly doesn’t go a whole lot for social media. To him, TikTok is the sound a grandfather clock makes. And the countdown for Euro 2024 has now accelerated with the big squad reveal earlier today, ahead of Scotland facing hosts Germany, Switzerland and Hungary next month.

Although big on pop culture references – the SFA announced the names via a 69 seconds-long video that took its inspiration from the Hollywood film The Hangover and featured, among others, Pat Nevin, Frankie Boyle and er, Antti Niemi - the announcement was light on genuine, internet-breaking surprises.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke addresses the media at Hampden after naming his provisional squad for Euro 2024. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Only 18-year-old Liverpool forward Ben Doak’s name appearing amongst the forwards represented something of an eyebrow-raising bulletin, although it was always possible Clarke might throw in a young wildcard.

After all, he did so at Euro 2020 when Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson we re added to the pool and they did more than just carry the hampers. Gilmour, indeed, made his competitive debut against England at Wembley in Scotland’s second match of the tournament before succumbing to a positive Covid test. Patterson, meanwhile, came on as sub in the last game, against Croatia, although he is sadly missing this time around, as is fellow right back Aaron Hickey and award-winning Serie A midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

It's worse than Clarke feared in January, when he predicted he would be missing two due to injury. He is missing two at right-back alone.

Nevertheless, the manager has been putting a positive slant on things, and not just because the number of those unavailable meant there were far fewer uncomfortable phone calls for him to make. Basically, if you were fit, you were in. And even some of those who aren’t obviously match fit – including Doak, Grant Hanley, Ryan Jack and Stuart Armstrong – have still made the cut, for now.

Ben Doak in action for Scotland Under-21s in a Euro qualifier against Hungary in November. (Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi / SNS Group)

Doak was sidelined by a knee injury late last year after a promising start to the season at Anfield, when he made five first-team appearances. He is one of two uncapped players in the squad, with the versatile Ross McCrorie of Bristol City the other. The squad will be cut to 26 players come the Uefa-imposed deadline of 7 June. Clarke won't be spared having at least two difficult conversations.

A standout observation is the number of caps boasted by his current squad. There are over 800 in total compared to 491 at Euro 2020. This is a group that has grown up together and should be able to cope with the high-profile absentees.

McCrorie provides cover at right-back and right wing-back. It's not beyond the realms that the former Aberdeen player could grasp a starting slot for himself, although Anthony Ralston is odds-on for a curious late season double: substitute for Celtic in a Scottish Cup final against Rangers before lining up for his country against Germany in the opening game at Euro 2024.

As for Doak, what a chance this could prove for someone still some way from establishing himself in the Liverpool team. The teenager was still heading the list of trending names on X, just above Bruce Springsteen of all people, a few hours after the announcement. The veteran American musician's current tour stops in at Sunderland this evening. Slightly worryingly, the Boss has played more stadiums recently than several Scotland players.

Injury concerns means there's still some doubts over a number of those included in Clarke's provisional squad. The manager described Grant Hanley as his "man" last year following the win over Spain, which, remarkably, is the last time the defender turned out for Scotland. He has played a mere eight minutes of football for Norwich since March as he continues a stop-start comeback from an Achilles injury, sustained while playing for his club shortly after the Spain victory.

With 11 defenders in his squad at present - Clarke took 10 to the last Euros – the manager can perhaps afford to take a chance on Hanley as Scotland look to qualify for the second stage of a tournament for the first-ever time. The players in danger of being cut adrift seem more likely to come from the goalkeeping department, where Clarke has retained the quartet named for the friendlies against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland in March, and midfield, where Ryan Jack is facing a battle to prove his fitness.

On the face of it, a squad including 41-year-old goalkeeper in Craig Gordon, a winger - James Forrest - who hasn’t played for Scotland for three years and an untried Bristol City right-back in McCrorie who’s done wonders simply to fight back from a serious virus might not suggest history is about to be made by this group of players.

Set against the England equivalent, which was announced by Gareth Southgate the day before, it seems slightly low rent. What Scotland would do for a 17-goal Marcus Rashford, considered surplus to requirements by Southgate.

There must be some trepidation at heading to Germany without a striker boasting double-figures for Scotland. But this was always going to be an area of concern. Shankland should really have one more, making it three goals in nine appearances, but hit the bar when it looked easier to score against the Netherlands.

Having picked up both PFA Scotland and the Scottish Football Writers’ Association player of the year awards this season, he’s hardly low on confidence, despite that miss.

In order to progress, it’s incumbent Scotland score more than the solitary goal they managed at Euro 2020. It doesn’t have to come from a forward of course. Callum McGregor arrowed the ball in against Croatia at the last major finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow midfielder Scott McTominay struck seven times en route to qualifying this time.