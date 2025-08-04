Here are 20 of the best Celtic fan photos as the club celebrate Flag Day vs St Mirren. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Here are 20 of the best Celtic fan photos as the club celebrate Flag Day vs St Mirren. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

20 brilliant photos of Celtic fans celebrating flag day with the team v St Mirren - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 4th Aug 2025, 10:13 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 10:24 BST

Celtic fans celebrated flag day with a late 1-0 win over St Mirren on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic began the defence of their Scottish Premiership title with a late 1-0 win over St Mirren, as Luke McCowan’s deflected strike in the 87th minute handed them all three points at Celtic Park.

Ahead of the game, fans gathered on Celtic Way to welcome the team back to Parkhead ahead of the league’s annual Flag Day, with Hoops legend Paul McStay helping the team unfurl the league flag in front of a sold out stadium in the East End of Glasgow prior to kick-off.

Did you attend the game at the weekend and enjoy your flag day celebration? See if you can spot yourself in our photo gallery.

Celtic fans ahead of the game with St Mirren.

1. Flag day celebrations

Celtic fans ahead of the game with St Mirren. | SNS Group

Celtic fans celebrate the start of the new campaign ahead of kick-off.

2. Having a dance

Celtic fans celebrate the start of the new campaign ahead of kick-off. | SNS Group

Two fans get ready to celebrate Flag Day at Celtic Park.

3. Come on Celtic!

Two fans get ready to celebrate Flag Day at Celtic Park. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Celtic fans take photos of the team as they arrive for the opening game vs St Mirren.

4. Taking a snap

Celtic fans take photos of the team as they arrive for the opening game vs St Mirren. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

