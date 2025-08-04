Celtic began the defence of their Scottish Premiership title with a late 1-0 win over St Mirren, as Luke McCowan’s deflected strike in the 87th minute handed them all three points at Celtic Park.
Ahead of the game, fans gathered on Celtic Way to welcome the team back to Parkhead ahead of the league’s annual Flag Day, with Hoops legend Paul McStay helping the team unfurl the league flag in front of a sold out stadium in the East End of Glasgow prior to kick-off.
Did you attend the game at the weekend and enjoy your flag day celebration? See if you can spot yourself in our photo gallery.
