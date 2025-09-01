'What excited me' - Rangers secure second deadline day signing as 35-cap defender joins on loan

Canadian centre-back swaps Ligue 1 in France for Ibrox

Rangers have secured their second signing of transfer deadline day with the arrival of Canadian defender Derek Cornelius from Marseille.

The 27-year-old left-sided defender has put pen to paper on a season-long loan move from the Ligue 1 club which includes an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

The 35-times capped Canada international becomes Rangers' 13th signing of the summer - and the second in the space of a few hours following the £8million capture of Youssef Chermiti earlier on Monday evening.

New Rangers signing Derek Cornelius swaps shirts with Lionel Messi after the 2024 Copa America semi-final between Canada and Argentina. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Cornelius is primarily a left-sided centre-back but can also play left-back, where on-loan Brenford teenager Jayden Meghoma is currently the only natural option at head coach Russell Martin's disposal following the departures of Jefte and Ridvan Yilmaz, with right-back Max Aarons having filled the role in the early weeks of the campaign.

He joined Marseille from Swedish club Malmo last summer for a fee of €4 million and has made 17 starts and six substitute appearances for the French outfit, most recently in the 1-0 defeat to Lyon on Sunday when he was brought off the bench on 34 minutes after his team were reduced to 10 men.

Cornelius started his career in the German lower leagues and has also played in Serbia and Greece either side of a spell back in his homeland in the MLS with Vancouver Whitecaps before his 18-month stint in Sweden. He was part of the history-making Canada side who reached the semi-finals of the Copa America before bowing out to Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

“I am excited to be here, and I am excited to finally get going," he told the Rangers website.

“What excited me is that it is such a massive club with such a passionate fanbase so that is always exciting playing in front of fans that are going to support you and really push you over the edge.

"It is always something that every footballer looks forward to, so I am looking forward to playing in front of these supporters, giving it my all and winning a lot of matches.”

Head coach Russell Martin said: “We are delighted to welcome Derek to Rangers. His experience and leadership will be vital in enhancing our backline whilst adding a left-sided defender adds further balance to the squad.

“He featured heavily in a top league last season, highlighting his qualities, and we are confident he will shine further in a Rangers jersey. I am looking forward to working with him following the conclusion of the international break.”

Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell added: “Derek is a player we have tracked during his time in Ligue 1 and we feel his defensive and leadership abilities will enhance what we already have in the building.