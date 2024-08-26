Celtic continued to their dominant start to the Scottish Premiership season they made light work St Mirren on Sunday.

The champions ran out 3-0 winners on the day, taking the lead after just three minutes through Callum McGregor before Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate slid home to hand the Hoops a commanding lead just after the half-hour mark. Alistair Johnston sealed the victory for his side when he blasted home a deserved third goal in the 71st minute.

There was even time for a Celtic debut, as highly-rated teenager Francis Turley arrived off the bench in the 89th minute. The win puts Brendan Rodgers’ side top of the league, just ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Celtic fans and players throughout the day.

Captain Cal Callum McGregor is welcomed into the stadium by the Celts' away support.

The Huddle Celtic fans watch on as the team do their traditional huddle before the game.

Get in there! A Celtic supporter celebrates the team's 3-0 win over St Mirren.