Here are the best photos from Celtic's weekend win over St. Mirren. Cr: SNS Group/PA. | SNS Group/PA

13 superb photos of Celtic fans and players celebrating dominant 3-0 Scottish Premiership win at St Mirren - live gallery

By Graham Falk

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Aug 2024, 08:53 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2024, 09:17 BST

Celtic comfortably beat St. Mirren 3-0 in the Scottish Premiership at the SMiSA Stadium on Sunday.

Celtic continued to their dominant start to the Scottish Premiership season they made light work St Mirren on Sunday.

The champions ran out 3-0 winners on the day, taking the lead after just three minutes through Callum McGregor before Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate slid home to hand the Hoops a commanding lead just after the half-hour mark. Alistair Johnston sealed the victory for his side when he blasted home a deserved third goal in the 71st minute.

There was even time for a Celtic debut, as highly-rated teenager Francis Turley arrived off the bench in the 89th minute. The win puts Brendan Rodgers’ side top of the league, just ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Celtic fans and players throughout the day.

Callum McGregor is welcomed into the stadium by the Celts' away support.

1. Captain Cal

Callum McGregor is welcomed into the stadium by the Celts' away support. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Celtic fans watch on as the team do their traditional huddle before the game. Cr: PA.

2. The Huddle

Celtic fans watch on as the team do their traditional huddle before the game. Cr: PA. | PA Photo: PA

A Celtic supporter celebrates the team's 3-0 win over St Mirren.

3. Get in there!

A Celtic supporter celebrates the team's 3-0 win over St Mirren. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Hoops fans watch on as the team dominate in Paisley.

4. We're behind you!

Hoops fans watch on as the team dominate in Paisley. | PA Photo: PA

