Rangers ran riot, Celtic maintained their place at the top and Aberdeen continued their 100 per cent start to the campaign. This weekend’s Scottish Premiership action was full of thrills and spills once again.

It was another difficult weekend for Hearts though, as the Jambos’ 3-1 defeat to Motherwell means they are still looking for their first victory of the campaign, while Kilmarnock are still pointless after their 2-0 loss at Pittodrie kept them bottom of the pile. Rangers and Celtic both took comprehensive wins, defeating Ross County 6-0 and St. Mirren 3-0 respectively.

Matchday three in the Scottish Premiership resulted in a number of players showing some outstanding form, with players from Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Motherwell and Dundee United all amongst the highest ranked performances of the weekend.

But who made the Scottish Premiership team of the weekend? Here are the XI players who were the best in their position this weekend, using ratings from popular statistics website FotMob and a 4-3-3 formation.

1 . GK: Jack Walton - Dundee United One of four goalkeepers to keep a clean sheet, Walton edged out both Rangers' Jack Butland, Celtic's Kasper Schmeichel and Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov with a rating of 7.8. He made six recoveries, made one save and took two high claims during the 2-0 win over St. Johnstone. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston - Celtic Grabbed his first goal of the season in the 3-0 win at St. Mirren and was awarded a rating of 8.7. Had a passing accuracy rate of 89%, created one big chance and won 67% of his tackles. Edged just ahead of Rangers' James Tavernier and Motherwell's Stephen O'Donnell, who were rated at 8.3 and 8.1 respectively. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Slobodan Rubezic - Aberdeen The Dons' impressive start continued at the weekend, and Montenegrin defender Rubezic was one of the league's top ranking centre-backs with a 7.9 rating. Made 10 clearances, won 78% of his aerial duels and made five recoveries in their 2-0 win over Kilmarnock. | SNS Group Photo Sales