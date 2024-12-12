'I've been waiting': Ex-Celtic starlet reaches career milestone in dramatic fashion

The ex-Celtic youngster scored the first senior goal of his career.

Former Celtic youngster Rocco Vata had a night to remember as he scored a dramatic late goal to keep Watford in the EFL Championship promotion picture.

The Hornets looked set to suffer a damaging defeat to bottom club Hull City after Chris Bedia’s 82nd minute opener threatened to end their 12-game winless run and hand new Tigers head coach Rubén Sellés his first win at the MKM Stadium. The 19-year-old Irish forward rescued a 1-1 draw for the visitors, though, when he slammed home Kwardwo Baah’s excellent cut-back in the 88th minute.

Arriving on the pitch in the 72nd minute as a replacement for Festy Ebosele, the late equaliser was Vata’s first goal for Watford - and his first in senior football - since moving to the club from Celtic in the summer.

While the draw meant Watford dropped to eighth in the table, Vata’s leveller ensured they remain just one point behind sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion in the race for the EFL Championship playoff spots. Alongside Scottish international Ryan Porteous , the former Celtic starlet will have the chance to leapfrog ex-teammate Mikey Johnston and his Baggies side this weekend though, with the two sides meeting on Sunday.

“I was really, really excited when it went in,” said Vata. “Obviously, it is not a special goal when it’s not a goal that puts you in front, or a goal that wins you a game, but I’m really happy. It’s a goal I’ve been waiting for, I’ve been putting myself in those kinds of positions recently and not been able to finish. But I’m happy I kept doing it and its finally paid off.

Vata during his Celtic days. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

“I feel like sometimes you have a feeling before a game that you’re really going to score, and today I had that feeling when I came on. I was excited to get in the box and try to land on the end of the cross, because I felt like today is the day that I score. Thankfully, I got the goal.”

The highly-rated teenager’s contract came to an end at Celtic Park in the summer, and while he was offered new terms by the Scottish champions, he opted to leave the club in order to pen a four-year deal at Vicarage Road.

Son of former Celtic defender Rudi Vata, Celtic were reported to receive a training compensation fee of around £237,000 for the forward when he departed in July. One of two talented teenagers who departed the club in the summer, with midfielder Daniel Kelly also rejected a contract with the Hoops in order to sign for Millwall.