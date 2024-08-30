The latest transfer deadline day developments surrounding the Old Firm

There are only a few hours remaining until the transfer window slums shut but for Celtic and Rangers, there is plenty business still to be concluded with both clubs expected to confirm further arrivals and departures before the 11pm deadline.

Here is the current state of play at both Old Firm clubs:

Celtic

Outgoings: One deadline day departure has been confirmed with Mikey Johnston joining West Brom on a permanent transfer following a successful loan spell last season. The 25-year-old Republic of Ireland winger has signed a four-year contract at The Hawthorns following a reported £3million move. Other departures are possible with reports indicating that midfielder Tomoki Iwata is on the verge of joining Birmingham City on loan. Maik Nawrocki could also depart on loan should a suitable offer come in before the deadline. Celtic have turned down approaches for Reo Hatate in the window and will not entertain any offers for the Japan midfielder should any land in the final hours of the window.

Incomings: Deals for Arne Engels and Auston Trusty are close to completion and are expected to be finalised before 11pm. Midfielder Engels, 20, is set to join from Bundesliga side Augsburg for a new Celtic record transfer outgoing of £11m while a further £6m will be spent securing US international centre-back Trusty from Sheffield United. Blades boss Chris Wilder confirmed that he is expecting the deal to be "announced quickly" with the player "keen" on the move to Celtic Park. The Scotsman also understands that Dundee are braced for a bid from Celtic for captain Luke McCowan in the region of £1million, with Hibs also watching developments closely with their own bid on the table. Should Celtic land all three targets that will add up to an £18million deadline day splurge. A possible bid for West Ham midfielder Andy Irving, formerly of Hearts, has also been mooted. Sky Sports say Celtic are exploring a loan move but the Hammers don’t want the 24-year-old departing in the current window.

Celtic are expected to complete the deadline day signing of Arne Engels from Augbsurg. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Rangers

Outgoings: Scott Wright completed a permanent transfer to Birmingham City on deadline day for a reported £300,000, joining ex-Rangers colleague Ben Davies, who moved to St Andrews earlier in the week on a season-long loan. Todd Cantwell is also reportedly closing in on a permanent switch to Blackburn Rovers after being frozen out of the Rangers first-team following his recent transfer request. The future of Ianis Hagi, however, remains up in the air with deadline fast approaching after the midfielder insisted he wants to remain at Ibrox despite being told he is not part of manager Philippe Clement's plans.