'It doesn’t mean much': Celtic achievements questioned by ex-EPL striker amid 'strong' Rangers claim

The ex-Manchester United forward has played down the achievements of Brendan Rodgers and Celtic.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers won’t be top of the wanted list for any English Premier League clubs this summer as his achievements at Celtic ‘don’t mean as much’, according to former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham.

The 52-year-old boss is on course to win a domestic treble this season, with Celtic currently 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and already in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup. He has already has the Scottish League Cup in the bag after beating Rangers on penalties in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Irishman could clinch the fourth Scottish Premiership title of his Hoops career this weekend, which would take his Celtic haul to an impressive 11 trophies during his two stints with the club. However, ex-England striker Sheringham has questioned Rodgers’ achievements at the club, and wonders if Celtic would still be as successful without him.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers vents his anger during the 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I mean, he’s going to win a treble with Celtic isn’t he?” said Sheringham. “But what’s the competition like up there at the moment? Celtic just sweep everything up, and would they be doing that without Brendan? You would have to look at the competition and say that they probably would.”

Once poached by Leicester City following his successful first stint at Celtic Park in 2019, Rodgers also spent time with both Swansea City and Liverpool in the English top flight, finishing in second-place with the latter during the 2013/14 season, scoring 101 goals in the process, the club's most since the 1895–96 season and still the third-highest in Premier League history.

Despite his previous success in England, Sheringham doesn’t believe any top flight clubs will be looking across the border and considering Rodgers as their next manager, saying he simply doesn’t believe he has had enough of a challenge in the Scottish Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't know if Brendan will be a man in-demand this summer if Premier League clubs are looking to make a change,” Sheringham told casinoapps.com. “Rangers are going well in Europe, but they haven’t offered any kind of challenge for the Scottish title this season. Aberdeen haven’t been great recently. He doesn’t really have to do that much up there to win the league does he?”