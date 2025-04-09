Scottish FA reach decision on Vaclav Cerny water bottle incident in Celtic v Rangers clash

Winger handed warning over Celtic Park conduct

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny has avoided a Scottish FA ban over his controversial celebrations during last month's Old Firm clash at Celtic Park.

The Czech international was caught on camera squirting a water bottle towards Celtic supporters as he raced down the touchline to acclaim Hamza Igamane's late goal which sealed a 3-2 victory for his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident sparked a furious reaction from the stands with police and stewards required to step in and calm the situation and prompted Celtic to raise the matter with authorities.

Vaclav Cerny (right) sets off down the touchline to celebrate Rangers' late winner against Celtic at Parkhead. | SNS Group

A police probe was subsequently launched although no charges were filed against the Rangers player after it was determined that "no criminality" had occured.

Both managers also had their say on the matter with Rangers boss Barry Ferguson defending the player by insisting he had "no issue" with the celebration. "I want to see players and staff celebrate," he said. "We play football to win games, and when we win games I want to see my players and staff celebrate alongside our supporters."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers took a different view, accusing Cerny of showing "a lack of respect" and insisting he would be unhappy if one of his own players had conducted themselves in a similar manner. "It’s respect, isn’t it," Rodgers stated. "I think it's a lack of respect if a player runs up a touchline and he's squirting a water bottle in the supporter's face. I certainly wouldn't want my players to do it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish FA launched its own investigation, conducted by compliance officer Martin Black, and has decided not to serve Cerny with a suspension. Instead, the 27-year-old, who is on loan from German side Wolfsburg, has been issued with an formal warning about his future conduct.