Scottish FA reach decision on Vaclav Cerny water bottle incident in Celtic v Rangers clash
Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny has avoided a Scottish FA ban over his controversial celebrations during last month's Old Firm clash at Celtic Park.
The Czech international was caught on camera squirting a water bottle towards Celtic supporters as he raced down the touchline to acclaim Hamza Igamane's late goal which sealed a 3-2 victory for his side.
The incident sparked a furious reaction from the stands with police and stewards required to step in and calm the situation and prompted Celtic to raise the matter with authorities.
A police probe was subsequently launched although no charges were filed against the Rangers player after it was determined that "no criminality" had occured.
Both managers also had their say on the matter with Rangers boss Barry Ferguson defending the player by insisting he had "no issue" with the celebration. "I want to see players and staff celebrate," he said. "We play football to win games, and when we win games I want to see my players and staff celebrate alongside our supporters."
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers took a different view, accusing Cerny of showing "a lack of respect" and insisting he would be unhappy if one of his own players had conducted themselves in a similar manner. "It’s respect, isn’t it," Rodgers stated. "I think it's a lack of respect if a player runs up a touchline and he's squirting a water bottle in the supporter's face. I certainly wouldn't want my players to do it."
The Scottish FA launched its own investigation, conducted by compliance officer Martin Black, and has decided not to serve Cerny with a suspension. Instead, the 27-year-old, who is on loan from German side Wolfsburg, has been issued with an formal warning about his future conduct.
It means Cerny will be free to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie in Rangers' final William Hill Premiership fixture before the split this Sunday.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.