Celtic could claim their fourth successive Scottish Premiership title this weekend - but how many trophies have they won in their history?

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic enter this weekend’s home game against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership knowing a victory could seal a fourth consecutive league title - and a joint-record 55th league title in their history.

Currently 13 points clear the top of the league, Brendan Rodgers’ side take to the field at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon knowing they will be officially crowned the champions of Scotland for the 2024/25 season should they defeat Kilmarnock in Glasgow on Saturday, and fierce rivals Rangers lose to Aberdeen at Pittodrie the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On course for a domestic treble, the Hoops have already won the Scottish League Cup this season after beating Rangers on penalties at Hampden Park in December, while they already in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup and favourites to win the competition for the 43rd time in May.

Had Celtic defeated basement club St Johnstone last week, a win would have secured the title for Rodgers’ side. However, the Perthshire side’s shock 1-0 win at McDiarmid Park means they’ll be no title celebrations at Celtic Park this week, with confirmation of a 55th league title determined on the result of Aberdeen vs Rangers.

Ahead of the game, Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers said: “We remember the season we have had, and while you never want to lose a game, we’ve been pretty good for the majority of the season. We’re in a position now where we can win two more trophies.

“From my perspective you want to win the league and wrap it up as soon as possible, and that’s what we’ve been trying to do. But sometimes that’s football. You can’t win every game. I don’t think the performance last week was all that bad, we created enough chances to win the game, so it’s about going out there and performing the way we want to perform, and winning the game. We need to focus on our game tomorrow, and what happens after that happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have Celtic won more trophies than Rangers? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

How many trophies have Celtic won? Celtic full honours list

It is almost inevitable that Celtic will be mathematically crowned Scottish Premiership champions for a fourth successive season shortly. Whether it happens this weekend, or in the coming weeks, it will be the 55th in the club’s history.

Celtic also hold the record for Scottish Cup victories, with 42 wins in their history. Their full honours list currently includes 54 Scottish league titles, 42 Scottish Cups, 21 Scottish League Cups and a European Cup in 1967.

How many trophies have Rangers won? Rangers full honours list

Rangers record of 55 league titles will be matched by Celtic this season, once their status as champions is mathematically confirmed. In total, Rangers have won 55 Scottish league titles, 34 Scottish Cups and 28 Scottish League Cups alongside a European Cup Winners' Cup in 1972.

Who has won more trophies out of Celtic and Rangers?