Rangers suffer 'devastating' injury to key player as scale of 'serious' Bilbao setback laid bare

Major blow as Rangers star requires surgery

Rangers are reeling from the news that one of their key players is facing a significant period on the sidelines after suffering a serious injury against Athletic Bilbao.

A trio of starters were replaced in the second half as Rangers battled to a goalless draw after going down to 10 men following the early red card to Robin Propper in the Europa League quarter-final first leg.

Bailey Rice was first to depart on the 67-minute mark with the 18-year-old stretchered off in a neck brace following a heavy collision. The midfielder is said to be “fine” but is a doubt for the trip to face Aberdeen in the William Hill Premiership on Sunday.

Rangers' Dujon Sterling is treated for an injury during the Europa League Quarter-Final match against Athletic Bilbao at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz was also forced off a minute later after picking up a knock but it was the injury suffered by Dujon Sterling that is giving greatest cause for concern in the Ibrox dressing room.

The defender had to be stretchered off in the 90th minute which left Rangers to face 12 minutes of stoppage time with only nine men as the hosts had used all their available substitutes.

Sterling has spent much of the season on the treatment table battling against injury. Now interim head coach Barry Ferguson has revealed that the ex-Chelsea youngster is set for a long-term lay-off following confirmation that he has suffered an achilles injury that will require surgery.

"I just got a bit of bad news about Dujon," Ferguson told Sky Sports. "He's going to be long term. He's had a serious one. I'm devasted for him for a few reasons. He's come in and I think he's been immense for me at the back. Hes had his injury issues and now we need to suffer another lengthy time on the sidelines, which I'm devastated about.

"That's football, we need to move on. Well get round about Dujon becuase he's a popular member of the dressing room. He's been a big player for me and we just need to make sure we get him back fit as quickly as we can."

Footballers can take up to a year to fully recover from ruptured achilles, but Ferguson did not wish to put a timescale on how long Sterling will be sidelined for.

"I dont' know exactly but I mean long-term," he stressed. "I'm no medical expert but I spoke to the doctor and he'll got for surgery on Monday then we'll just need to wait and see how that surgery goes."

Rangers could be without both Rice and Yilmaz for the trip to Pittodrie on Sunday with Ferguson admitting his squad is feeling the effects of the monumental effort against Bilbao.