Former Celtic manager insists Kyogo 'not a top end EPL player' amid Spurs links

Neil Lennon has cast doubts over whether Kyogo Furuhashi would be capable of playing regularly for Tottenham amid reports that Ange Postecoglou could make a move for the Celtic striker.

Furuhashi has been a sensation in Scotland since making a £4.6m move from Vissel Kobe in the summer of 2021 with 54 goals across two seasons at Parkhead, including 34 last season as he claimed the Premiership golden boot.

Former Celtic boss Lennon insists he is a fan of the Japan international, but admits he is unsure whether he has the qualities required for a Spurs side aiming for a top four finish in the Premier League after poaching Postecgolou from Parkhead earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he insists the 28-year-old would not be capable of stepping into the shoes of Harry Kane if the England captain were to depart this summer amid interest from Bayern Munich.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi applauds the fans during the Scottish Cup final win over Inverness. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"I have my doubts, yes," Lennon told Mail Sport. "I don't think for one minute that he could replace Harry Kane, for example, if that was to be the case. He's a good player. I like his style. I'm just not sure he could play consistently at the highest level in the Premier League on a week-to-week basis.

"The other thing is that you've got Kane there at the minute, you've got (Heung-Min) Son, [Dejan] Kulusevski, Richarlison.