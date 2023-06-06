Celtic have said farewell to Ange Postecoglou after conceding defeat in their attempts to keep him following confirmation of his appointment as the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

The 57-year-old departs Celtic just three days after securing a domestic treble with a 3-1 victory over Inverness in the final of Scottish Cup. Postecoglou won five out of six trophies in two years at Parkhead including back-to-back Premiership titles and two consecutive League Cups.

Celtic will reportedly receive a compensation payment in the region of £5million for Postecoglou, who has signed a four-year contract with Spurs and will become the first Australian to manage in the English Premier League when he officially joins the London club on July 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy stated: “Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead.”

Ange Postecoglou has left Celtic to take charge of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Postecoglou is reportedly keen for his Celtic assistants John Kennedy and Gavin Strachan to join him with a Tottenham statement adding: “We shall confirm Ange’s coaching staff in due course.”

In his final departing words as Celtic boss, Postecoglou opened up on the clubs attempts to keep him as he thanked major shareholder Dermot Desmond, chairman Peter Lawell and chief executive Michael Nicholson for their backing.

Postecoglou stated: “I would like to sincerely thank everyone at the Club for everything they have given me. In particular, Dermot, Peter and Michael and the Celtic board have shown me tremendous support in every aspect of my time at Celtic and I will forever be grateful for this.

"They brought me to the Club and I have worked so closely and so well with them for the past two years, I will always have a special relationship with them.

“They wanted me to extend my time at Celtic and while I am so respectful and understanding of their position, a new opportunity has been presented to me and it is one which I wanted to explore.

“It was an honour to be asked to be Celtic manager and during my two years I have given everything I have to deliver success to our supporters. Culminating in the Treble at the weekend, my players and backroom team have been brilliant for me on this journey.

"They have given us all some fantastic moments through their energy and effort, creating real quality, winning football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our supporters have been magnificent to me and I thank them for the way they have embraced me during the past two years. My ambition was always to give our fans a team they could be proud of, a team people talked about and I think we have achieved that.

“Celtic is a phenomenal football club, and so much more - and I will forever be a supporter of this great institution. I wish everyone connected with Celtic nothing but continued success.”

Celtic will now turn their attention to appointing a new manager with the search already underway as the club vowed to take their time to appoint the “best candidate”. Former boss Brendan Rodgers is the current favourite with Manchester City assistant Enzo Maresca also considered a frontrunner.

Celtic chief executive, Michael Nicholson said: “It has been a pleasure working with Ange, a great football manager and a good man. He has served the Club with such energy and determination and delivered a phenomenal level of success.

“I would like to thank him for all he has given us and I wish Ange and his family the very best for the future in everything they do. Of course, we wanted Ange to stay with us at Celtic and while there is real disappointment that we are losing him, he has decided he wants to look at a new challenge, which we respect.

“As Treble-winning champions, the Club looks ahead with confidence to the future, with many exciting opportunities ahead. The Club appreciates the tremendous support from Celtic fans this season and we will continue to build from this position of unity and strength.”