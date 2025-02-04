Here are all the top Scottish transfer headlines that you may have missed overnight - including Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Aberdeen.

Ex-Rangers ace returns home

Bolton Wanderers midfielder Scott Arfield has a completed a return to Scotland, signing for former club Falkirk on a permanent deal until the end of the season. The 36-year-old ex-Rangers hero joined the Trotters in the summer from American outfit Charlotte FC, but has struggled for regular game time, and has now opted to return to the club where he began his career as they aim to gain promotion from the Scottish Championship.

Arfield played over 100 games in the Scottish Premiership during his first spell at Falkirk, before heading across the border to enjoy success spells successful stints with Huddersfield Town and Burnley before first returning to Scotland to sign for Rangers. On his return, Arfield said, “I’ve got really fond memories of my first time at the club; it was the first appearances of my career, and I was given my first opportunities to play. Coming back to Falkirk is something I’ve always had as a goal in football, in whatever circumstances I could help the club.” The club have confirmed they have the option to have extend his contract by another year in the summer.

Aberdeen departure confirmed

Aberdeen have confirmed that Duk has left Pittodrie in order to join Spanish side C.D. Leganés for a fee believed to be around £600,000. One of the latest deals of the window, the club announced the Cape Verde international had departed the club at around 1am, making him the fourth Dons player to depart during the January window alongside James McGarry, Alfie Bavidge, Alfie Stewart and Angus MacDonald.

On Duk’s departure, head coach Jimmy Thelin said: “Duk has spoken for some time about his desire to try and make the next step in his career. When that happens, I want to ensure all our focus is on the players who can drive Aberdeen towards our objectives. His attitude and application since September cannot be faulted and we thank him for his efforts, and of course, for his contribution to the Club over the last 3 years.” Elsewhere, the club also confirmed the arrival of Dutch defender Mats Knoester, who arrives on free transfer from Ferencváros.

Late Hibs deadline departure

Hibs have announced they have parted ways with fringe player Harry McKirdy, after the club agreed to mutually agreed terminate his contract of Harry McKirdy. The 27-year-old striker moved to Easter Road in September 2022, signing for ex-head coach Lee Johnson, but failed to impressive during in his 33 appearances after moving to the capital. A succession of niggling injuries, coupled with a loan spell at Swindon Town saw his appearances in the first-team hampered, and the club and player have now decided to part ways.

On McKirdy’s departyre, head coach David Gray said: “His time at Hibs has been difficult, but he worked hard to get back to full fitness over the summer after missing the majority of last season. Due to the number of options we have in the forward areas, his game-time this season has been incredibly limited, which is why this termination works best for all parties involved.”

St Mirren confirmed arrival of ex-Arsenal starlet

St Mirren head coach Stephen Robinson confirmed arrival of the January window, with the loan signing Ryan Alebiosu late last night. The former Arsenal academy joins on a deal until the end of the season from Belgian Pro League side K.V. Kortrijk, and has previous experience of the Scottish Premiership having spent the 2022/23 season with Kilmarnock, where he featured 29 times in all competition.

"It’s important that we got someone in at the right-side of the pitch,” said Robinson. "Elvis Bwomono is very good defensively, but in some games, we may need a player who is more like a winger and Ryan can bring us that. We tried to get him previously when he was at Arsenal. It’s a chance for him to put himself in the shop window and for us to benefit from a different type of right-sided player in certain games.

Celtic striker could still depart

The transfer deadline may have now passed, butyoung Celtic striker Johnny Kenny could still depart the club, according to a report last night. It is rumoured that Shamrock Rovers remain interested in bringing the striker back to the club this month, after he bagged 13 goals for them while on loan to the League of Ireland last season. With the Irish transfer window remaining open until February 22, Rovers’ are still able to bring the player back if they can work out a deal with Celtic, though they’ll hope to conclude a deal before Thursday 6 February in order for him to eligible for their Europa Conference League knockout tie against Molde next week.