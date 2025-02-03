Transfer Deadline Day RECAP: Celtic's 11pm signing, Rangers land 22y/o as duo depart, Hibs and Hearts exits

By Graham Falk, Matthew Elder
Comment
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 08:06 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 07:30 BST
Here are all the latest Scottish transfer headlines as they happen as the clock ticks towards 11pm on deadline day.

The Scottish transfer deadline closes in just over five hours. Here are all the latest transfer headlines ahead of the 11pm deadline day.

Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest Scottish transfer news on deadline day

Key Events

  • Celtic make 11pm signing - but no Kyogo replacement
  • Late departures from Rangers, Hibs and Hearts
  • Ben Doak mystery solved
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 08:01 BSTUpdated 08:05 BST

Good morning...

Hello readers, and welcome to this morning’s Scottish transfer blog, where we’ll be bringing you all the latest transfer news from around the country...

Will Rangers add the defender they require? How will Celtic replace Kyogo Furuhashi?

It’s set to be a hectic day, so strap yourselves in...

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 08:05 BST

Rangers 'want' defender, Aberdeen 'in talks' with 45-cap striker

Our early morning transfer wrap is up, as Rangers eye-up a potential late loan deal, Aberdeen pursue a striker and Celtic lose out on a rumoured target...

Read it here.

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 08:11 BSTUpdated 08:13 BST

What can we expect from Celtic on deadline day?

Celtic plan to be active going into the final 24 hours of the transfer window, with the hunt for another striker set to take priority.

Could there be late movement on Kieran Tierney? Here’s what you can expect from the champions on deadline day.

placeholder image
SNS Group / SFA
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 08:16 BST

What can we expect from Rangers on deadline day?

With a new trio linked, some 'never know' exits and game changing scenario. Here’s what we can expect from Rangers on transfer deadline day...

placeholder image
Getty Images
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 08:18 BST

Ferguson chase reaches conclusion...

Brighton’s in-demand striker Evan Ferguson looks set to complete a move to West Ham United today.

The Irishman, a boyhood Celtic fan, had been tentatively linked with the Hoops earlier in the window, but it looks like he’s staying in England as per a report from Fabrizio Romano...

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 08:21 BST

Busy month for Aberdeen...what else can we expect?

They’ve been one of the more active clubs in the window, but Aberdeen are still hoping of adding more to the squad before the window shuts.

Here’s what we can expect from Aberdeen on the transfer front today....

placeholder image
SNS Group
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 08:22 BST

Italian international to depart

Away from the Scottish Premiership, there’s big deal kick us off this morning in the English Premier League, as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirms the impending departure of Italian international Jorginho from Arsenal.

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 08:26 BST

Celtic 'reject' bid

Celtic have turned down an offer of £500,000 from West Ham United for teenage striker Daniel Cummings.

The player has already agreed a pre-contract move with the Hammers, but the English Premier League club are hoping to complete the deal sooner than the summer.

Talks are ‘ongoing’ according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph.

placeholder image
SNS Group
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 08:42 BST

'I don't want to lie' - latest Hearts transfer news

Hearts have been extremely active in the window - but are they done yet?

We’ve got all the latest transfer news from Tynecastle as we look at what to expect from Neil Critchley and the Jambos - including an update on captain Lawrence Shankland.

Read more here.

placeholder image
SNS Group
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 08:52 BST

And what of Hibs?

Much of Hibs’ deadline-day activity is likely to be shaped by whether any of their players depart in the next 24 hours.

Will Elie Youan leave? Who are the two defenders David Gray is monitoring and what can we expect at Easter Road on deadline day?

Read more about all the latest Hibs transfer talk.

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 09:10 BSTUpdated 09:31 BST

Aberdeen are edging closer to a signing...

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 09:31 BSTUpdated 09:32 BST

Celtic's 'late' Lennon Miller bid

Now this is an interesting one. Celtic are set to bid for Motherwell wonderkid Lennon Miller on deadline day, according to a new report.

Italian outfit Udinese have recently had a £2.5million offer rejected by the Fir Park club, but The Scottish Sun are claiming Brendan Rodgers is launching a ‘sensational late deal’ for the talented teen.

placeholder image
SNS Group
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 10:09 BST

No more at Ayr United.

Ayr United head coach Scott Brown is not expecting any further additions this months, saying the club are ‘done and dusted’ on incomings.

The Honest Men have added Cole McKinnon, Lenny Agbaire, Roy Syla and Jamie Hamilton already this month.

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 10:14 BSTUpdated 10:14 BST

Rangers aim to 'hijack' move

Rangers head coach Philippe Clement could look to ‘hijack’ Red Bull Salzburg’s move for Union Berlin’s forward Yorbe Vertessen.

However, a report in Belgium claims the club are too late: “Rangers tried to convince Yorbe Vertessen to move to Glasgow. Barring a huge charm offensive, the Scots are too late.”

placeholder image
SNS Group
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 10:23 BST

Burnley confirm major signing

EFL Championship promotion chasers Burnley have made a major breakthrough in the transfer market with the signing of Marcus Edwards on a loan with buy clause from Sporting.

Big move from Scott Parker.

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 10:26 BSTUpdated 12:40 BST

Ange move for England international 'rejected'

Tottenham Hotspur have been knocked back in a bid for England international Marc Guehi this morning, with Crystal Palace rejecting an offer of £70million from their London neighbours.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the club have now moved on and are fighting to sign Chelsea’s Axel Disasi instead.

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 10:43 BST

Cummings bid 'increased' by West Ham

It looks like Celtic’s teenager striker Daniel Cummings is edging closer to a January departure, with West Ham United increasing their bid for the player.

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 11:01 BST

Falkirk confirm deal

Falkirk have confirmed the sale of Callumn Morrison to joined Linfield, with the player moving on an undisclosed fee.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:RangersCelticTransfer NewsAberdeenHeartsHibsScottish Premiership
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice