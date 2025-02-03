Transfer Deadline Day RECAP: Celtic's 11pm signing, Rangers land 22y/o as duo depart, Hibs and Hearts exits
The Scottish transfer deadline closes in just over five hours. Here are all the latest transfer headlines ahead of the 11pm deadline day.
Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest Scottish transfer news on deadline day
Key Events
- Celtic make 11pm signing - but no Kyogo replacement
- Late departures from Rangers, Hibs and Hearts
- Ben Doak mystery solved
Good morning...
Hello readers, and welcome to this morning’s Scottish transfer blog, where we’ll be bringing you all the latest transfer news from around the country...
Will Rangers add the defender they require? How will Celtic replace Kyogo Furuhashi?
It’s set to be a hectic day, so strap yourselves in...
Rangers 'want' defender, Aberdeen 'in talks' with 45-cap striker
Our early morning transfer wrap is up, as Rangers eye-up a potential late loan deal, Aberdeen pursue a striker and Celtic lose out on a rumoured target...
Read it here.
What can we expect from Celtic on deadline day?
Celtic plan to be active going into the final 24 hours of the transfer window, with the hunt for another striker set to take priority.
Could there be late movement on Kieran Tierney? Here’s what you can expect from the champions on deadline day.
What can we expect from Rangers on deadline day?
With a new trio linked, some 'never know' exits and game changing scenario. Here’s what we can expect from Rangers on transfer deadline day...
Ferguson chase reaches conclusion...
Brighton’s in-demand striker Evan Ferguson looks set to complete a move to West Ham United today.
The Irishman, a boyhood Celtic fan, had been tentatively linked with the Hoops earlier in the window, but it looks like he’s staying in England as per a report from Fabrizio Romano...
Busy month for Aberdeen...what else can we expect?
They’ve been one of the more active clubs in the window, but Aberdeen are still hoping of adding more to the squad before the window shuts.
Here’s what we can expect from Aberdeen on the transfer front today....
Italian international to depart
Away from the Scottish Premiership, there’s big deal kick us off this morning in the English Premier League, as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirms the impending departure of Italian international Jorginho from Arsenal.
Celtic 'reject' bid
Celtic have turned down an offer of £500,000 from West Ham United for teenage striker Daniel Cummings.
The player has already agreed a pre-contract move with the Hammers, but the English Premier League club are hoping to complete the deal sooner than the summer.
Talks are ‘ongoing’ according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph.
'I don't want to lie' - latest Hearts transfer news
Hearts have been extremely active in the window - but are they done yet?
We’ve got all the latest transfer news from Tynecastle as we look at what to expect from Neil Critchley and the Jambos - including an update on captain Lawrence Shankland.
Read more here.
And what of Hibs?
Much of Hibs’ deadline-day activity is likely to be shaped by whether any of their players depart in the next 24 hours.
Will Elie Youan leave? Who are the two defenders David Gray is monitoring and what can we expect at Easter Road on deadline day?
Read more about all the latest Hibs transfer talk.
Aberdeen are edging closer to a signing...
Celtic's 'late' Lennon Miller bid
Now this is an interesting one. Celtic are set to bid for Motherwell wonderkid Lennon Miller on deadline day, according to a new report.
Italian outfit Udinese have recently had a £2.5million offer rejected by the Fir Park club, but The Scottish Sun are claiming Brendan Rodgers is launching a ‘sensational late deal’ for the talented teen.
No more at Ayr United.
Ayr United head coach Scott Brown is not expecting any further additions this months, saying the club are ‘done and dusted’ on incomings.
The Honest Men have added Cole McKinnon, Lenny Agbaire, Roy Syla and Jamie Hamilton already this month.
Rangers aim to 'hijack' move
Rangers head coach Philippe Clement could look to ‘hijack’ Red Bull Salzburg’s move for Union Berlin’s forward Yorbe Vertessen.
However, a report in Belgium claims the club are too late: “Rangers tried to convince Yorbe Vertessen to move to Glasgow. Barring a huge charm offensive, the Scots are too late.”
Burnley confirm major signing
EFL Championship promotion chasers Burnley have made a major breakthrough in the transfer market with the signing of Marcus Edwards on a loan with buy clause from Sporting.
Big move from Scott Parker.
Ange move for England international 'rejected'
Tottenham Hotspur have been knocked back in a bid for England international Marc Guehi this morning, with Crystal Palace rejecting an offer of £70million from their London neighbours.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the club have now moved on and are fighting to sign Chelsea’s Axel Disasi instead.
Cummings bid 'increased' by West Ham
It looks like Celtic’s teenager striker Daniel Cummings is edging closer to a January departure, with West Ham United increasing their bid for the player.
Falkirk confirm deal
Falkirk have confirmed the sale of Callumn Morrison to joined Linfield, with the player moving on an undisclosed fee.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.