Celtic keen on 32y/o EPL man, Rangers land starlet, major Hibs developments - Scottish transfers

The tea-time headlines on transfer deadline day in Scotland

Celtic are closing in on their first signing of deadline day, with Crystal Palace utility player Jeffrey Schlupp heavily linked with a move north.

The experienced left-sided 32-year-old is currently out of the first-team picture with the Eagles and can play either as a left-back or a left winger. With Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers keen to add cover for his only senior left-back Greg Taylor before the 11pm transfer deadline, negotiations between Celtic and Palace are under way for a loan deal.

Schlupp would be a direct replacement for Alex Valle, whose loan from Barcelona was cut short after the Catalans sold him to Como. The Ghanaian internationalist, formerly of Leicester City, is out of contract with Palace in the summer and is set to end his eight-year association with the Selhurst Park outfit.

Celtic are also hoping to add a striker before the transfer window closes and have also been linked with Motherwell’s teenage midfielder Lennon Miller.

Meanwhile, Rangers and Dundee have announced Scotland Under-21 midfielder Lyall Cameron will move to Ibrox in the summer. The 22-year-old has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Glasgow club. A Dundee statement read: “Lyall will continue to be a valuable member of the Dundee FC squad for the remainder of the season.”

Rangers technical director Nils Koppen said on his club’s website: “I am delighted that we have agreed a deal for Lyall to join the club and to continue his career at Rangers come the summer.

“He is a talented young player, who has already gained great experience in the Scottish Premiership, and adding young, Scottish talent to our first-team squad is hugely important to all of us at the club. Lyall has a lot of potential and I look forward to seeing him continue to grow at Rangers in the coming years.”

At Pittodrie, Mats Knoester hopes he has found “a place to settle” after the Dutch centre-back joined Aberdeen on a two-and-a-half-year contract. The 26-year-old moved to the William Hill Premiership club on transfer deadline day following his recent departure from Ferencvaros.

Knoester joined the Hungarian club from Heracles in 2022 but after struggling for game time in Budapest in recent seasons and following a loan stint at Danish outfit AGF last term, the Feyenoord academy graduate is eyeing career “stability” with the Dons.

“I had other options but when I knew Aberdeen were interested, I wanted to come here,” he told the Dons’ website after agreeing a deal until the summer of 2027. “I was already aware of the club and how big it was and as soon as I arrived, I could see how professional the environment is.

“I am looking forward to this challenge, in a good league, where football is deep in the culture. It is important to have a place to settle in this phase of my career and find a stable place to be where I can show my qualities, compete in this squad and get my chance of playing at a club that is really ambitious.”

Hibs expect forward Elie Youan to stay despite interest from Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County. The Easter Road side received bids last week for the Frenchman but all parties have so far been unable to come to an agreement and the ex-Nantes man is set to remain in Edinburgh.

However, striker Harry McKirdy and midfielder Luke Amos - both out of the first-team picture - are interesting clubs in England and could leave before the window closes.

Hearts, heavily linked with Partick left-back Harry Milne, and Dundee are still looking at the market and St Johnstone are expected to be busy, with Benji Kimpioka weighing up a potential move.