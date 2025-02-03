What happened on transfer deadline day in Scotland

Celtic added experienced utility player Jeffrey Schlupp to their squad on transfer deadline day - but failed to bring in a striker to compensate for last week’s departure of first-choice No 9 Kyogo Furuhashi.

Schlupp, a 32-year-old Ghanaian internationalist who has spent the past seven seasons at Crystal Palace, can play as either a left-back, left winger, central midfielder or even as a forward. His contract at Selhurst Park expires in the summer and he is not part of Eagles manager Oliver Glasner’s long-term plans.

Celtic needed to sign a left-back as a matter of priority after Barcelona loanee Alex Valle’s transfer to Como left them with just Greg Taylor in that position. The Parkhead club have agreed a pre-contract with Scotland internationalist Kieran Tierney, but he will not return to his formative club until the summer, instead remaining with Arsenal until the end of the season.

On Schlupp’s arrival, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: “I am really pleased that we have been able to bring Jeffrey to the club. I know he will love it at Celtic and I am sure our fans will love him and what he can bring to us.

“He is a fantastic guy, someone with real high-level experience and with great attributes including power, pace and versatility. I know that he can be a really important addition to our squad this season.”

Rodgers had also hoped to sign another striker on loan on deadline day to replace Furuhashi after his £10 million move to Rennes, but despite scouring the market for options, Celtic did not manage to land another striker.

It means Adam Idah will lead the line for the rest of the season and while Daizen Maeda can also play centrally - especially with winger Jota brought back to the club - Celtic do appear slightly lighter in attack than at the start of the window. Young Irish striker Johnny Kenny is the only other natural No 9 in the first-team squad.

Aberdeen were the major players in Scottish football on transfer deadline day as manager Jimmy Thelin shook up his squad with the arrival of two new players.

The Dons are currently on a 14-game winless run in the Premiership and after Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Hibs, Thelin questioned the commitment of some of his players. Despite their dismal form, they remain fourth in the league by virtue of their impressive start to the campaign and the Swedish manager will hope that the arrivals of striker Oday Dabbagh and defender Mats Knoester will help turn fortunes around.

Dabbagh, a 26-year-old who has been capped 45 times by Palestine, arrives on loan from Charleroi and is set to become Aberdeen's main No 9. “Oday is a clinical finisher who has an exceptional work ethic and his combative qualities will be a real asset for us," Thelin said.“He has a strong personality, both on and off the pitch, and we believe he will be a positive addition, adding another dimension to our attacking options as we work to get back to winning ways.”

Dutchman Knoester, 26, arrives after his contract expired at Ferencvaros recently and can play in central defence. “Mats has a really strong pedigree”, said Thelin. “His arrival will assist us defensively, providing further reinforcements as a left-sided centre-half, and it is clear he is really excited about this new challenge in his career.”

Aberdeen let central defender Angus MacDonald go, while forward Duk was putting the finishing touches to a move to Spanish side Leganes, with a fee of £600,000 mooted.

Rangers confirmed a pre-contract deal for Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron but no immediate incomings happened on deadline day at Ibrox.

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Cameron will move to Ibrox in the summer but Dundee declared he would remain a “valuable member” of their squad for the remainder of the season.

“I am delighted that we have agreed a deal for Lyall to join the club and to continue his career at Rangers come the summer,” Gers technical director Nils Koppen told his club’s official website.

“He is a talented young player, who has already gained great experience in the Scottish Premiership, and adding young Scottish talent to our first-team squad is hugely important to all of us at the club.

“Lyall has a lot of potential and I look forward to seeing him continue to grow at Rangers in the coming years.”

It is understood that Rangers were working on several potential deals until deadline day but none could be finalised on favourable terms and on-loan Lille defender Rafael Fernandes was their only winter window signing.

There was one departure from Ibrox on deadline day, with young striker Zak Lovelace returning to Millwall on a permanent basis after turning down a contract extension with Rangers. It is understood that the 19-year-old wanted to return to London.

Hearts signed Partick Thistle left-back Harry Milne for an undisclosed fee and loaned Ethan Drysdale to the Jags as part of the deal, while defensive midfielder Malachi Boateng was sold late in the window to Plymouth Argyle. The 22-year-old only spent six months at Tynecastle after arriving last summer and the Jambos are believed to have recouped a six-figure fee.

Across the city, Elie Youan remained at Hibs despite interest from Stoke and Blackburn. The Easter Road side did let midfielder Luke Amos leave on a free, while striker Harry McKirdy was also released as he closed in on a move to an English League Two club.

Motherwell have signed their third goalkeeper of the window. Calum Ward, a 24-year-old former Bournemouth youth player, has arrived from Finnish side AC Oulu after injuries to Aston Oxborough and recent loan signing Archie Mair.

St Johnstone signed attacking midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna from Harrogate Town until the end of the season and defender Zach Mitchell from Charlton Athletic in a similar arrangement, while St Mirren announced the signing of 23-year-old former Kilmarnock right-back Ryan Alebiosu on loan from Belgian side KV Kortrijk.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes strengthened his defence with a loan deal for Leicester City’s centre-half Thomas Wilson-Brown. Captain of the Foxes’ development squad, he penned a new contract with the English Premier League side before moving to Rugby Park for the rest of the season.