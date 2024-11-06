Here is how much Celtic have earned from their 24/25 Champions League campaign after 3-1 win against RB Leipzig.

Celtic’s impressive start to their Champions League campaign continued on Tuesday night as they beat Bundesliga giants Red Bull Leipzig 3-1 at Celtic Park.

The Hoops have seven points and sit in 13th position in the newly-formed Champions League, after adding the win over Leipzig to their 5-1 against Slovan Bratislava in their opening game and 0-0 draw against Atalanta last month.

With qualification for the knockout rounds now in sight, Brendan Rodgers will hope his side can finish the job in the coming weeks and months, with fixtures against Young Boys, Club Brugge, Dinamo Zagreb and Aston Villa still to come.

The sole participant from the Scottish Premiership this season, Celtic qualified for the Champions League automatically last year after winning their third consecutive title by eight points. While the focus will be on ensuring they continue their dominance at the top tier of Scottish football, Celtic fans are craving a European run for the first time in over a decade.

But just how much have Celtic earned for their participation in Europe’s elite competition? How much more could they earn from each win, and how much will they earn if they qualify for the knockout stages?

This is how much Celtic have earned so far in their 24/25 Champions League campaign:

Celtic fans enjoy the huge win over Leipzig. | SNS Group

How much did Celtic earn from qualifying for the Champions League?

By merely qualifying for the competition and playing in the League Phase, Celtic received a league phase allocation of €18.62m, which is split into a down-payment of €17.87m and a balance of €750k, according to UEFA’s website.

How much have Celtic earned from their Champions League so far?

In the newly revamped Champions League, UEFA are awarding teams a performance related bonus, which will be paid for each match in the League Phase: For each win Celtic get in the Champions League during the League Phase, they will be paid €2.1m per win, with €700k paid per draw. UEFA do not offer anything for a defeat.

That means, with two wins, one draws and a defeat for their opening four Champions League games, Celtic have earned: €4.2m in prize money, which equates to around £3.5m. Adding their phase allocation of €18.62m, and Celtic have earned a total of €22.8m, which is around £19.1m, before gate receipts.

How much will Celtic earn if they qualify for the Champions League knock out stage?

Should Rodgers side make it to the knockout phase of the Champions League, they will earn:

Knockout round play-offs: €1m per club

Round of 16: €11m per club

Quarter-finals: €12.5m per club

Semi-finals: €15m per club

Final: €18.5m per club