Celtic edged a step closer to qualification for the Champions League knockout stages with a famous 3-1 win over RB Leipzig at Celtic Park on Tuesday night.

Despite going behind on 23 minutes via a Christoph Baumgartner header, the Celts roared back before the break with German winger Nicolas Kuhn twice hitting the back of the net to send capacity home crowd into raptures.

Japanese international Reo Hatete added the clinching third after a goalkeeping error from Péter Gulácsi on 72 minutes, meaning Brendan Rodgers’ side are now just one win away from guaranteeing at least a last 16 play-off spot.

Here are 16 of the best photos from a famous night in Glasgow’s East End.

