16 of the best photos of Celtic fans celebrating their 3-1 Champions League win over Leipzig

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 5th Nov 2024, 07:45 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 00:04 BST

Celtic fans celebrated wildly as they downed Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig at Celtic Park.

Celtic edged a step closer to qualification for the Champions League knockout stages with a famous 3-1 win over RB Leipzig at Celtic Park on Tuesday night.

Despite going behind on 23 minutes via a Christoph Baumgartner header, the Celts roared back before the break with German winger Nicolas Kuhn twice hitting the back of the net to send capacity home crowd into raptures.

Japanese international Reo Hatete added the clinching third after a goalkeeping error from Péter Gulácsi on 72 minutes, meaning Brendan Rodgers’ side are now just one win away from guaranteeing at least a last 16 play-off spot.

Here are 16 of the best photos from a famous night in Glasgow’s East End.

Celtic fans before kick-off against RB Leipzig.

1. Come on Celtic!

Celtic fans before kick-off against RB Leipzig. | SNS Group

Celtic fans welcome to team to Celtic Park.

2. Welcoming the Bhoys

Celtic fans welcome to team to Celtic Park. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Leipzig fans outside take in the pre-game atmosphere.

3. Hello from Germany

Leipzig fans outside take in the pre-game atmosphere. | SNS Group

A Leipzig supporter waves his flag above his head prior to the game kicking off.

4. Ready for the game

A Leipzig supporter waves his flag above his head prior to the game kicking off. | SNS Group

