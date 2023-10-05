Celtic Women will take on champions Glasgow City in the Scottish Women's Premier League this evening. Here's how you can catch all of the action.

Glasgow City celebrate Lauren Davidson's goal at Celtic Park last season. Cr: SNS Group

With both sides boasting an unbeaten record in the league so far, the season is already mirroring last season's epic race for the title that saw Glasgow City reclaim their SWPL crown thanks to a 92nd minute winner from Lauren Davidson and the away side will be hoping to leapfrog the Hoops into top spot with a win in tonight's clash.

Set to be the first of several SWPL games screened live on Sky Sports, it is the second time the sides have clashed in front of the Sky cameras after last year's 3-1 win for Celtic saw the domestic attendance record broken at Celtic Park in May.

Last season's clashes between the pair saw both Fran Alonso and Leanne Ross' outfits win two games each from the four they played in the league.

Looking to tune into tonight's big SWPL game? Here's everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Celtic Women vs Glasgow City - Head to head SWPL results, the last 5

11 May 2023 - Celtic 3-1 Glasgow City

16 April 2023 - Glasgow City 2-4 Celtic

5 March 2023 - Celtic 0-1 Glasgow City

30 October 2022 - Glasgow City 2-1 Celtic

2 February 2022 - Glasgow City 2-0 Celtic

How to watch Celtic Women vs Glasgow City, what time does it kick off

Where: Excelsior Stadium, Airdrie, ML6 8QZ, Thursday 5 October, 7.30pm

If you’re unable to attend the game, the game will be screened live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7pm. Eilidh Barbour will host coverage from the top of the table clash.

How can I get tickets for Celtic Women vs Glasgow City?

Tickets are still available for the clash between Celtic and City, with tickets able to be purchased here via Airdrieonians ticketing website.