Celtic and Rangers dejection as Glasgow City clinch SWPL title after stoppage time drama at Ibrox

Glasgow City have emerged as champions with Rangers and Celtic left dejected after a thrilling climax to the Scottish Women's Premier League season.

All three sides were in contention to lift the SWPL title going into the final day of the season with City leading the table by two points from both Rangers and Celtic.

All eyes were on Ibrox where the top two went head-to-head and it was City who clinched the title in dramatic circumstances as Lauren Davidson's stoppage-time winner sealed a 1-0 win over Rangers to spark wild celebrations.

The strike also ensured heartbreak for Celtic, who were heading to the top of the table on goal difference thanks to a 2-0 win over Hearts, only for City’s late winner to extinguish their title hopes and condemn them to the runners-up spot.

The Glasgow City squad celebrate after winning the league title with an injury-time goal sealing a 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)