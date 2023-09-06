All Sections
Celtic and Glasgow City earn Champions League wins as next opponents confirmed

Celtic and Glasgow City have sealed their place in the Champions League qualifying first-round final.
By Oliver Anderson
Published 6th Sep 2023, 20:10 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 20:10 BST
 Comment

Celtic registered their first win in a Champions League tie as Kelly Clark’s second-half goal earned them a 1-0 win against Brondby in Oslo.

Clark’s emphatic finish following a 68th-minute corner saw the Ghirls advance to the final of their round one group where they will play either Valerenga or Minsk.

Glasgow City secured their place in their round-one group final after beating Shelbourne 2-0 in a morning kick-off and will now face Lithuanian side Gintra.

Kelly Clark’s second-half goal earned Celtic a 1-0 win against Brondby in Oslo. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)Kelly Clark’s second-half goal earned Celtic a 1-0 win against Brondby in Oslo. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Kinga Kozak’s effort for Glasgow before the break hit the crossbar and second-half goals from Brenna Lovera and Lauren Davidson saw the Scottish side progress.

Glasgow’s next opponents Gintra knocked Cardiff out of the competition as two goals from Nigeria forward Juliet Bassey in Siauliai sealed a 2-0 win.

Both Celtic and Glasgow City must now win their first round final ties, and then a two-legged second qualifying round, in order to reach the Champions League group stages.

Arsenal also sealed their place in the Champions League qualifying first-round final with a 3-0 win against Linkoping in Sweden.

Caitlin Foord and Lina Hurtig both scored with second-half headers before substitute Stina Blackstenius’ late effort sealed their progress.

Arsenal captain Kim Little’s early penalty was saved and Lotte Wubben-Moy’s first-half header was pushed on to a post.

The Gunners – who handed England striker Alessia Russo her debut – will face Paris or Ukraine side Kryvbas, who play later on Wednesday night, for a place in the two-legged second qualifying round.

