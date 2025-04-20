Here's how we rated each Celtic and St Johnstone player in today's semi-final at Hampden Park. Cr: SNS Group.Here's how we rated each Celtic and St Johnstone player in today's semi-final at Hampden Park. Cr: SNS Group.
Celtic vs St Johnstone player ratings: Constant menace, the key, 8/10 bright spark - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 20th Apr 2025, 16:57 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2025, 17:59 BST

How we rated performances of Celtic and St Johnstone players in Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

An electric performance from Celtic saw them breeze through to the final of the Scottish Cup as they bulldozed St Johnstone 5-0 at Hampden Park.

Despite the game starting fairly even, a fine strike from Callum McGregor (34) opened the floodgates for the holders, with goals from Daizen Maeda (37, 45+1) and Adam Idah (45) blowing away St Johnstone before the half-time break.

Makenzie Kirk saw a stunning long-range drive ruled out early in the second-half for a foul in the build up as Simo Valakari’s side endured the grimmest of afternoons in Glasgow, before substitute Jota rubbed salt into wounds by slamming home Celtic’s fifth (67) in a game that was effectively dead by the time the second period had even began.

St Johnstone now return to Scottish Premiership action as they look to stave off a relegation to the second tier, but for Celtic, it’s full steam ahead in their quest for a domestic treble. They’ll face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup back at Hampden Park on Saturday 24 May.

Here’s how The Scotsman rated the performance of each player in Celtic’s 5-0 win over St Johnstone at Hampden Park:

Had almost nothing to do, with St Johnstone failing to register a shot on goal throughout. His save from Makenzie Kirk was smart, but it was offside anyway.

1. Viljami Sinisalo (Celtic) - 6/10

Had almost nothing to do, with St Johnstone failing to register a shot on goal throughout. His save from Makenzie Kirk was smart, but it was offside anyway. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Little he could do about any of the goals. But there were a lot of them.

2. Andy Fisher (St Johnstone) - 5/10

Little he could do about any of the goals. But there were a lot of them. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Always available to overlap for James Forrest. Just a really good footballer, and one having an excellent season. Deserved assist for the fifth.

3. Alistair Johnston (Celtic) - 8/10

Always available to overlap for James Forrest. Just a really good footballer, and one having an excellent season. Deserved assist for the fifth. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Struggled with Maeda, whose pace and quick change of direction was a threat all afternoon. Poor for the second goal, which Maeda punished him for.

4. Sam Curtis (St Johnstone) - 4/10

Struggled with Maeda, whose pace and quick change of direction was a threat all afternoon. Poor for the second goal, which Maeda punished him for. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

