Celtic predicted line up vs St Johnstone: Brendan Rodgers opts for 2 changes as Kuhn decision made for semi-final
Celtic continue their search of a domestic treble this weekend as they return to Hampden Park to face St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup semi-final (kick off: 3pm).
Just one win from securing the Scottish Premiership title, Brendan Rodgers’ side have already secured the Scottish League Cup this season, and are favourites to retain their Scottish Cup crown come May.
This week’s final four opponents St Johnstone will be no pushover though, as shown by the club’s league clash a fortnight ago, where Simo Valakari’s team pulled off a shock 1-0 win at McDiarmid Park.
Both sides head to Hampden with injury concerns, with St Johnstone’s Daniels Balodis the club’s only fit centre-back going into the game. For Celtic, Kasper Schmeichel (shoulder) and Yang Hyun-Jun (elbow) will both miss out for the Hoops.
With a place in a cup final on the line, how will Rodgers opt to line up at Hampden Park? Here is what The Scotsman predict Celtic starting XI will look like for Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash:
Celtic predicted line up vs St Johnstone:
GK: Viljami Sinisalo
The Finnish goalkeeper has started the last three games in the absence of Schmeichel, and will play his biggest game yet for Celtic at Hampden Park.
RB: Alistair Johnston
Has been one of the club’s stand out performers this season, and is one of the first names on the team sheet when he is fit.
CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers
Has partnered Auston Trusty, Maik Nawrocki and Liam Scales in recent weeks, and remained fairly consistent throughout. Celtic’s best centre-back, he starts Sunday’s game baring any last minute knocks.
CB: Liam Scales
The battle to partner Carter-Vickers is a hard fought one, but we predict it will be the big Irishman who gets the nod for this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final over Trusty and Nawrocki.
LB: greg Taylor
Returned to the starting line up for last week’s 5-1 win over Kilmarnock, Taylor has more experience of big games for Celtic than his loanee Jeffrey Schlupp, so we think Rodgers will opt to start the Scotland international at Hampden.
CM: Callum McGregor
The captain is quite literally the first name of the team sheet whenever he is fit. Should Celtic win, McGregor will have the chance to captain Celtic at Hampden Park in a major cup final for the 12th time in his career.
CM: Reo Hatate
The classy Japanese midfielder has been a regular this season and can be relied on when it matters. He starts in the middle alongside McGregor.
CM: Arne Engels
Will face competition from both Paulo Bernardo and Luke McCowan for his position, however, Engels has been trusted to start the bulk of Celtic’s biggest games this season, and we don’t think Rodgers will change that on Sunday.
RW: Nicolas Kuhn
His form has taken a dip over the last couple of months, and he was dropped in favour of James Forrest for last weekend’s win over Kilmarnock. His semi-final place is under threat, but we’re predicting the German will get the nod in the hope he can rediscover his scintillating early season form.
LW: Jota
Capable of unlocking defences with his trickery, the Portuguese winger will be key to breaking down St Johnstone’s resistance. His re-introduction on the left-hand side of a front three will allow Maeda to start through the middle.
CF: Daizen Maeda
Since the departure of Kyogo in February, his international teammate has proven to be the most effective option through the middle. He moved back to the left of the three last week, but we think Rodgers will move him central for the visit to Hampden.
