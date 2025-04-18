This is how we predict Celtic to line up against St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon at Hampden Park.

Celtic continue their search of a domestic treble this weekend as they return to Hampden Park to face St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup semi-final (kick off: 3pm).

Just one win from securing the Scottish Premiership title, Brendan Rodgers’ side have already secured the Scottish League Cup this season, and are favourites to retain their Scottish Cup crown come May.

This week’s final four opponents St Johnstone will be no pushover though, as shown by the club’s league clash a fortnight ago, where Simo Valakari’s team pulled off a shock 1-0 win at McDiarmid Park.

Both sides head to Hampden with injury concerns, with St Johnstone’s Daniels Balodis the club’s only fit centre-back going into the game. For Celtic, Kasper Schmeichel (shoulder) and Yang Hyun-Jun (elbow) will both miss out for the Hoops.

With a place in a cup final on the line, how will Rodgers opt to line up at Hampden Park? Here is what The Scotsman predict Celtic starting XI will look like for Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash:

Celtic goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo makes a save from Hearts' Lewis Neilson. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic predicted line up vs St Johnstone:

GK: Viljami Sinisalo

The Finnish goalkeeper has started the last three games in the absence of Schmeichel, and will play his biggest game yet for Celtic at Hampden Park.

RB: Alistair Johnston

Has been one of the club’s stand out performers this season, and is one of the first names on the team sheet when he is fit.

CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

Has partnered Auston Trusty, Maik Nawrocki and Liam Scales in recent weeks, and remained fairly consistent throughout. Celtic’s best centre-back, he starts Sunday’s game baring any last minute knocks.

CB: Liam Scales

The battle to partner Carter-Vickers is a hard fought one, but we predict it will be the big Irishman who gets the nod for this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final over Trusty and Nawrocki.

LB: greg Taylor

Returned to the starting line up for last week’s 5-1 win over Kilmarnock, Taylor has more experience of big games for Celtic than his loanee Jeffrey Schlupp, so we think Rodgers will opt to start the Scotland international at Hampden.

CM: Callum McGregor

The captain is quite literally the first name of the team sheet whenever he is fit. Should Celtic win, McGregor will have the chance to captain Celtic at Hampden Park in a major cup final for the 12th time in his career.

CM: Reo Hatate

The classy Japanese midfielder has been a regular this season and can be relied on when it matters. He starts in the middle alongside McGregor.

Adam Idah of Celtic celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Arne Engels and Cameron Carter-Vickers during the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Quarter-Final match between Celtic and Hibernian at Celtic Park on March 09, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) | Getty Images

CM: Arne Engels

Will face competition from both Paulo Bernardo and Luke McCowan for his position, however, Engels has been trusted to start the bulk of Celtic’s biggest games this season, and we don’t think Rodgers will change that on Sunday.

RW: Nicolas Kuhn

His form has taken a dip over the last couple of months, and he was dropped in favour of James Forrest for last weekend’s win over Kilmarnock. His semi-final place is under threat, but we’re predicting the German will get the nod in the hope he can rediscover his scintillating early season form.

LW: Jota

Capable of unlocking defences with his trickery, the Portuguese winger will be key to breaking down St Johnstone’s resistance. His re-introduction on the left-hand side of a front three will allow Maeda to start through the middle.

CF: Daizen Maeda