What channel is Celtic v St Johnstone Scottish Cup semi-final on? TV, live stream, highlights and team news
Celtic will hope to keep their treble hopes on track when they face St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup.
The holders are on the brink of winning the Premiership title and already have the Premier Sports Cup in their trophy cabinet after beating Rangers on penalties earlier this season.
St Johnstone, however, defeated Celtic 1-0 earlier this month in the league and will be hoping to spring a major surprise.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Celtic v St Johnstone match details
The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic v St Johnstone takes place on Sunday, April 20, 2025 at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Celtic v St Johnstone TV channel
Premier Sports have selected this match for live broadcast and they will have it on their Premier Sports 1 channel.
Celtic v St Johnstone live stream
The game will be on the Premier Sports player on its app and the website.
Celtic v St Johnstone highlights
Sportscene will be screened on 11.40pm on BBC One Scotland on Sunday night.
Celtic v St Johnstone team news
Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is back in training but won’t be available for this match. Yang Hjun-jun has an elbow injury and the South Korean winger will miss out.
St Johnstone have injury doubts over Bozo Mikulic, Drey Wright, Sam McClelland and Uche Ikpeazu.
Calum Scott will be in charge of proceedings at Hampden Park and will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and Dougie Potter. Andrew Dallas is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Alan Mulvanny.
